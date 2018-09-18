The relentless march of cloud computing continues, and here comes the tipping point

The shift to cloud computing continues to gain momentum, with nearly half of application spending going on-demand within the next four years.

Across key areas of enterprise technology investment -- including system infrastructure and software, application software and business process outsourcing -- 19 percent of spending currently goes on cloud services.

According to tech analyst Gartner, that will rise to 28 percent by 2022, with growth in enterprise IT spending on cloud-based offerings outstripping growth in traditional, non-cloud IT offerings.

SEE: Cloud v. data center decision (ZDNet special report) | Download the report as a PDF(TechRepublic)

"The shift of enterprise IT spending to new, cloud-based alternatives is relentless, although it's occurring over the course of many years due to the nature of traditional enterprise IT," said Michael Warrilow, research vice president at Gartner.

Image: Gartner



Companies want to shift their spending to cloud computing services because they see on-demand capacity and pay-as-you-go pricing as offering greater flexibility and agility than traditional models of IT infrastructure and investment, said Warrilow. More than $1.3 trillion in IT spending will be directly or indirectly affected by the shift to cloud by 2022, according to Gartner.

But cloud computing is not the answer for everything; many companies still have significant investments in their existing IT infrastructure, which they are reluctant to discard. Despite offering more flexibility, renting computing power can work out more expensive than buying, and many businesses remain reluctant to hand over their mission-critical data to a service provider. And while the largest cloud computing vendors have a good track record for security and reliability, using such a service is not without risks -- even the biggest vendors have suffered outages.

As such, traditional IT spending will still constitute 72 percent of the addressable revenue for enterprise IT markets in 2022, according to Gartner's forecasts. Up to now, the largest cloud shift has occurred in application software -- particularly driven by customer relationship management (CRM), said Gartner.

SEE: Special report: The future of Everything as a Service (free PDF)

CRM has already reached a tipping point where a higher proportion of spend occurs in cloud than in traditional software, said Gartner. Applications including office suites, content services and collaboration services would all reach that tipping point by the end of 2022, the analyst firm predicted.

Application software will remain the IT segment with highest percentage of cloud shift during this period, according to Gartner, but system infrastructure will shift the fastest between now and 2022 as existing infrastructure is renewed.

So far this has been the slowest segment to move to the cloud because of previous investments in data centre hardware, virtualisation and data centre operating system software, and IT services, which are often considered costly and inflexible.

RECENT AND RELATED COVERAGE

Tech vendors reap gains from IT spending, digital transformation surge

Digital transformation along with a macroeconomic tailwind are giving tech vendors a nice boost. CEOs such as Salesforce's Marc Benioff say the spending cycle is stronger than he's seen previously.

Microsoft to increase device limits for Office 365 consumer subscription users

Microsoft is making a number of tweaks to its Office 365 consumer subscriptions as of October 2. Here's what's changing.

How cloud services helped Mohave Community College overcome a serious infrastructure challenge (TechRepublic)

Moving to a cloud-based video conferencing system helped the rural college offload some of its bandwidth and improved the experience for students.

Workday beats Q2 estimates, raises FY 2019 revenue outlook

The cloud enterprise software business upped expectations for the year after its acquisition of Adaptive Insights.

Digital transformation research report 2018: Strategy, returns on investment, and challenges (Tech Pro Research)

Digital transformation initiatives and project work continue to expand in companies of all sizes, industries and geographic locations as the world moves closer to a digital economy.