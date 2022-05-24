Why you can trust ZDNet
This multiport adapter is the ultimate laptop accessory

It's perfect for professionals.

As laptops -- and increasingly, desktop systems -- shift away from the multitude of ports that we once enjoyed and instead offer a few USB-C ports, the need for dongles, docks, and adapters has grown.

After all, what happens if you need an HDMI port? Or a SD/microSD card reader? Or Ethernet? Or USB-A?

Or even the humble headphone jack?

Yes, you're going to need an adapter. And while there are cheap adapters on the market, I find that the old adage "buy cheap, buy twice" is as true as ever.

If you're going to be relying on an adapter, best get one that's of decent quality that's not going to fail when you need it the most.

I've been using Satechi adapters for a number of years now and come to expect high quality and great performance.

The new Satechi USB-4 Multiport adapter is no different.  

Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter

Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter

Features:

  • 8K 30Hz HDMI output
  • USB-C PD charging - up to 100W (~15W used for operation)
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • 2 x USB-A 3.2 data ports - up to 10 Gbps
  • 1 x USB-A 2.0 port for peripherals
  • Micro/SD card readers
  • 3.5mm audio jack port
Satechi USB-4 Multiport adapter box

Satechi USB-4 Multiport adapter

This is a chunky, solid, and beautifully crafted adapter, and is just as much at home on a desk as it is on the road. The solid aluminum and plastic build construction has been engineered to be both rugged and dissipate all the heat generate by in use.

And it works well.

After several weeks of solid use, my adapter looks like new. And the adapter stays cool to the touch even when the dock is pushed hard.

Adapter sitting on a table.

Note the aluminum construction. It's rugged and heat dissipating.

The main selling points of this dock is the 8K HDMI output capability (note that macOS only supports 4K/60fps) and the 100W USB-C PD charging port.

The built-in 100W charging port is great because it means that you're not losing a charging port when you're using a dock because you get both a bunch of useful ports and still retain the ability to charge using the bespoke charging port.

Very handy as modern devices increasingly have a limited numbers of ports.

One feature that this dock is missing that I like on a different Satechi I have is the ability to pop an M.2 SATA SSD inside the dock to add storage. This is a superb feature, and it's the only thing missing on the Satechi USB-4 Multiport adapter that stops it being the perfect dock.

My other favorite Satechi adapter:

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter

$89.99 at Amazon

