Best multiport charger 2022: All the power you need for all your devices

- $90 at Amazon
-
Jump to details$140 at Amazon
- $80 at Amazon
- $70 at Amazon
- $50 at Amazon Show More (1 items)
If you need to charge more than one device, and want to make sure that your battery pack is always fully charged, then you need to get a multiport charger.
GaN chargers (Gallium Nitride) have semiconductors that are more efficient, and therefore less energy is lost to heat. As they are more efficient, the body of the charger can be smaller with larger air gaps between the components.
Get yourself an efficient charger that can charge all your devices -- or act as a docking station or a hub too. We've looked at some of the best chargers for your budget, which can charge all of your devices.
Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN multiport charger
130W total charge
The Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN multiport charger has four ports. It has three USB type C ports that can support power delivery up to 100W and a USB Type-A port that uses quick charge technology and will support up to 30W.
This charger will deliver up to 130W power output across its ports. It has adaptive 110/220 voltage and a foldaway plug for use when travelling to other countries.
Pros
- Four ports
- Quick charging technology
Cons
- Clunky extension cable in box
Invzi docking station and 100W GaN USB C multiport charger
Combined charger and docking station
The INVZI 100w is a GaN power hub with 9 ports for multi-function use. It can act as a USB-Type-C docking station, delivering data transfer and up to 1Gbps internet connectivity via its Ethernet port.
It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port. It has an HDMI port for 4K video and audio output at 60Hz. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C 3.1 port for 30W power ad 5Gbps data transfer.
Plug it into the wall, or use the power cable to store the charger/hub on your desk. In the box, there also is a useful 10Gbps data cable and a carrying bag.
Pros
- Combined power hub and docking station
- Will charge up to four devices at the same time
Cons
- Expensive
UGreen 100W GaN USB C multiport charger
Up to 100W power from four ports
The UGreen 100w is a GaN charger with four ports. It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port delivering up to 100W charging capability.
Power is distributed across USB-A and Type-C ports for optimum charging combinations when all four connections are in use.
Pros
- Distributed power across ports
Cons
- Will pause charging when the new cable is plugged in
Invzi 100W GaN USB C multiport charger
short-circuit protection
The INVZI 100W is a GaN charger with four ports. It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port delivering up to 100W charging capability.
It has two USB-C PD 3.0 ports up to 100W, one USB-C PD 3.0 powers up to 20W, and 1 x USB-A 3.0, which uses quick charge technology and will support up to 18W power requirements.
It has over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. In the box, there are adapter plugs for other regions.
Pros
- 100W total charging capacity
- Compact size
- Over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection.
Cons
- None that I noticed
Kovol 65W GaN USB C multiport charger
Four charging ports
The Kovol 65W GaN multiport charger has four ports to charge devices delivering up to 65W power delivery. It has two USB Type-C ports which will deliver up to 65W total output.
It also has two USB-A ports which support quick charge 3.0 technology. It has a short circuit and over current protection built into the device.
Pros
- Detachable power cord
- Quick charge 3.0 technology
Cons
- No foldaway plug
Invzi 66W GaN USB C multiport charger
Compact portable charger
The Invzi 66W GaN multiport charger has three ports to charge devices up to 66W. It has two USB Type-C ports delivering up to 65W maximum and one USB-Type-A port that uses quick charge technology and will deliver up to 36W.
If all ports are in use, the USB Type-A port will deliver up to 30W, and the other ports will deliver up to 18W each.
It has over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. In the box, there are adapter plugs for other regions.
Pros
- 66W maximum power delivery
- Over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection.
Cons
- None that I noticed
Multiport charger FAQ
Which charger is best for me?
When choosing chargers for your home and office, consider the power requirements that your devices need. Add the power requirements together for your peripherals to determine how many devices you need to charge concurrently.
Will you need more maximum power than the charger will support in total? If so, consider getting a more powerful charger.
Which is better: power chargers or combined hub chargers?
This comes down to personal choice. Some people want a one-size-fits-all charger that plugs into the wall and will cope with all of your devices and are prepared to pay extra for this combo. Others prefer the simplicity of a smaller charger that will fit in your pocket and go anywhere with you.
Remember, if you have access to mains power, these wall chargers are for you. If you need a power charger that will work anywhere, you need to consider a portable battery pack instead.
How did we choose these chargers?
We chose these chargers based on three factors: functionality, power output, and price.
Some of these power chargers are low cost and have fewer ports and power output than higher-cost models. However, for the price, if you only have two or three devices to power, they will fit your needs well.
Some of the chargers are ultra-compact and light with foldaway power prongs that make the chargers easy to slip in your bag when travelling; others are high-end chargers/desktop hubs that perform multiple functions that other chargers will not do.
Join Discussion