Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

Best multiport charger 2022: All the power you need for all your devices

Charge multiple devices simultaneously with these GaN chargers.

Holiday Gift Guide

ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started.

Read More

If you need to charge more than one device, and want to make sure that your battery pack is always fully charged, then you need to get a multiport charger.

GaN chargers (Gallium Nitride) have semiconductors that are more efficient, and therefore less energy is lost to heat. As they are more efficient, the body of the charger can be smaller with larger air gaps between the components.

Get yourself an efficient charger that can charge all your devices -- or act as a docking station or a hub too. We've looked at some of the best chargers for your budget, which can charge all of your devices.

Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN multiport charger

130W total charge

wotobeus-pd-100w-charger-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Wotobeus

The Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN multiport charger has four ports. It has three USB type C ports that can support power delivery up to 100W and a USB Type-A port that uses quick charge technology and will support up to 30W.

This charger will deliver up to 130W power output across its ports. It has adaptive 110/220 voltage and a foldaway plug for use when travelling to other countries.

Pros

  • Four ports
  • Quick charging technology

Cons

  • Clunky extension cable in box
$90 at Amazon

Invzi docking station and 100W GaN USB C multiport charger

Combined charger and docking station

invzi-100w-charger-and-hub.png
Invzi

The INVZI 100w is a GaN power hub with 9 ports for multi-function use. It can act as a USB-Type-C docking station, delivering data transfer and up to 1Gbps internet connectivity via its Ethernet port.

It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port. It has an HDMI port for 4K video and audio output at 60Hz. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C 3.1 port for 30W power ad 5Gbps data transfer.

Plug it into the wall, or use the power cable to store the charger/hub on your desk. In the box, there also is a useful 10Gbps data cable and a carrying bag.

Pros

  • Combined power hub and docking station
  • Will charge up to four devices at the same time

Cons

  • Expensive
$140 at Amazon

UGreen 100W GaN USB C multiport charger

Up to 100W power from four ports

ugreen-100w-usb-c-charger-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
UGreen

The UGreen 100w is a GaN charger with four ports. It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port delivering up to 100W charging capability.

Power is distributed across USB-A and Type-C ports for optimum charging combinations when all four connections are in use.

Pros

  • Distributed power across ports

Cons

  • Will pause charging when the new cable is plugged in
$80 at Amazon

Invzi 100W GaN USB C multiport charger

short-circuit protection

invzi-100w-usbc-charger-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Invzi

The INVZI 100W is a GaN charger with four ports. It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port delivering up to 100W charging capability.

It has two USB-C PD 3.0 ports up to 100W, one USB-C PD 3.0 powers up to 20W, and 1 x USB-A 3.0, which uses quick charge technology and will support up to 18W power requirements.

It has over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. In the box, there are adapter plugs for other regions.

Pros

  • 100W total charging capacity
  • Compact size
  • Over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection.

Cons

  • None that I noticed
$70 at Amazon

Kovol 65W GaN USB C multiport charger

Four charging ports

screenshot-2021-12-20-150930-2.png
Kovol

The Kovol 65W GaN multiport charger has four ports to charge devices delivering up to 65W power delivery. It has two USB Type-C ports which will deliver up to 65W total output.

It also has two USB-A ports which support quick charge 3.0 technology. It has a short circuit and over current protection built into the device.

Pros

  • Detachable power cord
  • Quick charge 3.0 technology

Cons

  • No foldaway plug
$50 at Amazon

Invzi 66W GaN USB C multiport charger

Compact portable charger

invzi-66w-charger-eileen-brown-zdnet.png
Invzi

The Invzi 66W GaN multiport charger has three ports to charge devices up to 66W. It has two USB Type-C ports delivering up to 65W maximum and one USB-Type-A port that uses quick charge technology and will deliver up to 36W.

If all ports are in use, the USB Type-A port will deliver up to 30W, and the other ports will deliver up to 18W each. 

It has over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. In the box, there are adapter plugs for other regions.

Pros

  • 66W maximum power delivery
  • Over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection.

Cons

  • None that I noticed
$40 at Invzi

Multiport charger FAQ

Which charger is best for me?

When choosing chargers for your home and office, consider the power requirements that your devices need. Add the power requirements together for your peripherals to determine how many devices you need to charge concurrently.

Will you need more maximum power than the charger will support in total? If so, consider getting a more powerful charger.

Which is better: power chargers or combined hub chargers?

This comes down to personal choice. Some people want a one-size-fits-all charger that plugs into the wall and will cope with all of your devices and are prepared to pay extra for this combo. Others prefer the simplicity of a smaller charger that will fit in your pocket and go anywhere with you.

Remember, if you have access to mains power, these wall chargers are for you. If you need a power charger that will work anywhere, you need to consider a portable battery pack instead.

How did we choose these chargers?

We chose these chargers based on three factors: functionality, power output, and price.

Some of these power chargers are low cost and have fewer ports and power output than higher-cost models. However, for the price, if you only have two or three devices to power, they will fit your needs well.

Some of the chargers are ultra-compact and light with foldaway power prongs that make the chargers easy to slip in your bag when travelling; others are high-end chargers/desktop hubs that perform multiple functions that other chargers will not do.

ZDNet Recommends

Tech and Work | PCs | Servers | Storage | Networking | Data Centers

Related