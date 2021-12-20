Best multiport charger 2022: All the power you need for all your devices

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

If you need to charge more than one device, and want to make sure that your battery pack is always fully charged, then you need to get a multiport charger.

GaN chargers (Gallium Nitride) have semiconductors that are more efficient, and therefore less energy is lost to heat. As they are more efficient, the body of the charger can be smaller with larger air gaps between the components.

Get yourself an efficient charger that can charge all your devices -- or act as a docking station or a hub too. We've looked at some of the best chargers for your budget, which can charge all of your devices.

Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN multiport charger 130W total charge Wotobeus The Wotobeus 130W USB C GaN multiport charger has four ports. It has three USB type C ports that can support power delivery up to 100W and a USB Type-A port that uses quick charge technology and will support up to 30W. This charger will deliver up to 130W power output across its ports. It has adaptive 110/220 voltage and a foldaway plug for use when travelling to other countries. Pros Four ports



Quick charging technology

Cons Clunky extension cable in box

Invzi docking station and 100W GaN USB C multiport charger Combined charger and docking station Invzi The INVZI 100w is a GaN power hub with 9 ports for multi-function use. It can act as a USB-Type-C docking station, delivering data transfer and up to 1Gbps internet connectivity via its Ethernet port. It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port. It has an HDMI port for 4K video and audio output at 60Hz. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C 3.1 port for 30W power ad 5Gbps data transfer. Plug it into the wall, or use the power cable to store the charger/hub on your desk. In the box, there also is a useful 10Gbps data cable and a carrying bag. Pros Combined power hub and docking station

Will charge up to four devices at the same time

Cons Expensive

UGreen 100W GaN USB C multiport charger Up to 100W power from four ports UGreen The UGreen 100w is a GaN charger with four ports. It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port delivering up to 100W charging capability. Power is distributed across USB-A and Type-C ports for optimum charging combinations when all four connections are in use. Pros Distributed power across ports Cons Will pause charging when the new cable is plugged in



Invzi 100W GaN USB C multiport charger short-circuit protection Invzi The INVZI 100W is a GaN charger with four ports. It can charge up to four devices at the same time through three USB Type-C ports and a USB-A port delivering up to 100W charging capability. It has two USB-C PD 3.0 ports up to 100W, one USB-C PD 3.0 powers up to 20W, and 1 x USB-A 3.0, which uses quick charge technology and will support up to 18W power requirements. It has over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. In the box, there are adapter plugs for other regions. Pros 100W total charging capacity

Compact size



Over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. Cons None that I noticed



Kovol 65W GaN USB C multiport charger Four charging ports Kovol The Kovol 65W GaN multiport charger has four ports to charge devices delivering up to 65W power delivery. It has two USB Type-C ports which will deliver up to 65W total output. It also has two USB-A ports which support quick charge 3.0 technology. It has a short circuit and over current protection built into the device. Pros Detachable power cord



Quick charge 3.0 technology Cons No foldaway plug



Invzi 66W GaN USB C multiport charger Compact portable charger Invzi The Invzi 66W GaN multiport charger has three ports to charge devices up to 66W. It has two USB Type-C ports delivering up to 65W maximum and one USB-Type-A port that uses quick charge technology and will deliver up to 36W. If all ports are in use, the USB Type-A port will deliver up to 30W, and the other ports will deliver up to 18W each. It has over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. In the box, there are adapter plugs for other regions. Pros 66W maximum power delivery



Over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. Cons None that I noticed



Multiport charger FAQ

Which charger is best for me? When choosing chargers for your home and office, consider the power requirements that your devices need. Add the power requirements together for your peripherals to determine how many devices you need to charge concurrently. Will you need more maximum power than the charger will support in total? If so, consider getting a more powerful charger.

Which is better: power chargers or combined hub chargers? This comes down to personal choice. Some people want a one-size-fits-all charger that plugs into the wall and will cope with all of your devices and are prepared to pay extra for this combo. Others prefer the simplicity of a smaller charger that will fit in your pocket and go anywhere with you. Remember, if you have access to mains power, these wall chargers are for you. If you need a power charger that will work anywhere, you need to consider a portable battery pack instead.