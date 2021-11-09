This is a must-have accessory for any laptop

It's a fact of life these days that a lot of people -- especially professionals and content creators -- can't get away from needing to plug a dock into their laptop. Even the new M1 Pro MacBook Pro, with its HDMI port and SD card slot still benefits from a dock (especially if you need USB-A ports).

There are a lot of docks out there, but the one that's become my firm favorite is Satechi's new USB-C Hybrid Multiport adaptor.

On the outside, the Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport adaptor features a 4K/60Hz HDMI display port, 100W USB-C PD for charging, and two USB-A 3.1 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

This is packed into a sleek aluminum enclosure and there's a USB-C connector on a pigtail.

But there's more.

On the back of the adapter is a plate, and if you remove it, there's a slot for an M.2 SATA SSD.

Nice.

I've been using it with my new M1 Pro MacBook Pro, and it has performed flawlessly. A solid dock at a great price.

Connectivity and storage in a single device.

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport adaptor -- Tech specs Connector : USB-C

: USB-C Dimensions : 5.3 x 1.8 x 0.6 inches, 3.8 oz

: 5.3 x 1.8 x 0.6 inches, 3.8 oz Ports :

USB-C PD - up to 100W (with ~15W used for operation)

4K HDMI port - up to 60Hz

2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports - up to 10 Gbps

: USB-C PD - up to 100W (with ~15W used for operation) 4K HDMI port - up to 60Hz 2 x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports - up to 10 Gbps SSD enclosure : Fits SATA M.2 SSD. Supports sizes 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280. Does not support NVMe M.2 drives.

: Fits SATA M.2 SSD. Supports sizes 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280. Does not support NVMe M.2 drives. Warranty: 1-year

Note: The M.2 slot is compatible with 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 drives, but it does not work with NVMe M.2 drives (For the photos of this adapter, I accidentally used an NVMe drive).