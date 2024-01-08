'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Acer's new monitors and laptops aim to make 3D displays more accessible
You won't need any 3D glasses to game on Acer's newest laptop and monitor.
The company announced the expansion of its SpatialLabs Stereoscopic 3D portfolio at CES 2024 with its Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop and Predator SpatialLabs View 27 monitor. Whether you're a serious designer or casual gamer, the laptop and monitor were created "in the hopes of bringing immersive 3D entertainment and creative experiences to more users," according to Acer's press release.
Utilizing an eye-tracking solution, a stereoscopic display, real-time rendering, and AI technology, Acer's Aspire 3D 15 immerses users in whatever media they explore, whether that's content creation, design, or gaming.
The laptop features a 15.6-inch UHD display and comes with SpatialLabs applications powered by AI for glasses-free 3D viewing. Plus, the laptop is supported by Microsoft Copilot through Windows 11, so you can have the AI assistant at the ready for all those administrative tasks you don't want to do yourself. The Aspire 3D SpatialLabs Edition is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU for not-too-shabby graphics.
The 3D laptop ships with SpatialLabs Experience Center Pro, a suite of applications and add-ons. You can transport your 2D renderings into 3D with the help of SpatialLabs Go's AI models, or get side-by-side video playback with SpatialLabs Player. "Whether it is a photo of beautiful scenery, a video of precious memories, or even a YouTube video, SpatialLabs Go generates depth maps for your 2D content and turns it into stunning stereoscopic 3D in the blink of an eye," according to Acer's press release.
Building off of last year's SpatialLabs View Pro 27, the Predator SpatialLabs View 27 4K monitor allows you to switch between 2D and 3D display for further immersion. The monitor includes spatial sound, too, through 2.5W speakers, AI-driven acoustic transmissions, and head-tracking technology, so you can feel like the sound surrounds you as you game or edit videos.
Expect the Aspire 3D 15 laptop to be available in February, starting at $1,400, and the Predator View 27 to be available in the spring, starting at $1,999.