'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
These are the last light stands you'll ever need
I do a lot of film work. Most of that is in my basement studio, but every so often, I have to venture beyond that and film in different locations in the house or go beyond the confines of our humble abode.
When a project calls for a different location, that means I need to have the right equipment. One of the last things people working in film (be it for a movie, a vlog, or a promo for your business) want to spend money on is light stands.
Also: The best vlogging cameras to take your videos to the next level
Most opt to go with the cheapest option they can find, only to soon discover those inexpensive, lightweight stands can't hold up the weight you need them to carry. For instance, my Aputure LS 60X lights are far heavier (and more costly) than a small LED light panel. Although I have plenty of cheap stands that can suffer the weight of those LED panels, they would crumble under the heft of the Aputures.
For those lights, I needed something beefier. I also needed light stands that made packing up a bit easier. For that, I turned to Manfrotto.
When anyone who's ever worked with film or photography thinks of Manfrotto, costly tripods come to mind. That makes sense, as the company makes some of the best tripods on the market. What you might not know is that they also make light stands (and a plethora of other products).
Also: Forget Manfrotto: This do-it-all tripod is so good, I wound up buying two
One light stand in particular, the 1005BAC is a stand that can hold up serious weight and even includes a feature (the patented Quick Stack System) that allows you to pack them and click them together. So whether you have two stands or six stands, you can fold them up, link them together, and carry them to your vehicle (or to the filming location) as one unit.
Anyone who's had to film on the go will greatly appreciate that feature.
The specs
Here are the specs for the Manfrotto 1005BAC light stands:
- Color: Black
- Material: Aluminum
- Item weight: 5.5 pounds
- Maximum height: 107.48 inches
- Minimum height: 46.46 inches
- Number of leg sections: 3
- Includes a 3/8-inch screw top female to 1/4-inch adapter male (015)
- Product dimensions: 43.5 x 6 x 3 inches
- Closed length: 39.37 inches
- Maximum footprint (when opened): 41.73-inch diameter
- Max load: 22 pounds
- Cost: $113 on Amazon
ZDNET Recommends
The Manfrotto 1005BAC stand is currently 31% off on Amazon.
The Manfrotto 1005BAC stand is rugged and sturdy enough to hold your lights and other accessories.
How they perform
The 22-pound load capacity should be able to handle most of your lights. I've attached my Aputures with added soft boxes and found the stands to not so much as budge. And with the aluminum tightening knob, I can be certain that once the legs are unfolded to the desirable position, I can lock them down and they won't move.
Also: The best ring phone ring lights to improve your photos, videos, and conference calls
The collars for tightening the individual sections are quite beefy and there is a slight pneumatic resistance when lowering a section. That means, if you have a light attached and loosen the collar, the light won't necessarily come crashing down.
Since I've purchased two of these stands, I haven't had a single issue. They work in such a way that they offer a bit of security knowing when I attach an expensive light, the stands won't fold or tip under the weight. That kind of security is priceless when you're busy filming or shooting.
If you're looking for the last light stands you'll ever need to purchase, you cannot go wrong with the Manfrotto 1005BAC. It doesn't matter if you film in the same location every time or if you're constantly on the go, these stands are worth every penny.