Forget Manfrotto: This do-it-all tripod is so good I wound up buying two

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
I do a lot of video work. From filming how-to videos, to writing advice explainers, to more artistic endeavors, you name it and I've done it. Over the years, I've collected a good amount of equipment. Within that collection are a number of tripods that I've purchased, most of which now go unused because I happened upon a real winner that has served me well. In fact, I like this tripod so much, I bought one for my in-house studio and one to take with me on the go.
Now, before you get too excited, this isn't a costly Manfrotto tripod (which I've considered purchasing, but the cost is a bit out of my budget). That particular brand can creep into the near-$1,000 mark and my budget is nowhere near that level.
Also: How to resize images and photos quickly and easily
Since I typically look for equipment that's more budget-friendly, I spent a good amount of time researching the tripod that would best suit my needs and landed on one made by a company called Geekoto. This tripod has a very handy trick up its sleeve, which I've used on a number of occasions and cannot imagine having to work without now.
That magical feature allows you to work with the tripod straight up or to flip the main post 90 degrees, so you have more options. This feature alone makes the tripod worth the cost of entry. I've used the 90-degree feature on a number of occasions when the traditional upright position wouldn't work.
This flexible tripod should be considered a must-have for budget-conscious filmmakers and vloggers.
Of course, you want the specs. You're a camera geek -- and here they are:
This tripod is effortless to use. The ball head moves so smoothly to allow outstanding pans. And with all-aluminum construction, the Geekoto is rock solid and should last quite a long time.
You won't find cheap plastic pieces on this tripod, so every adjustment can be made reliably and securely. Even with the tripod in the 90-degree configuration, I've found it can easily support a DSLR camera. The only challenge comes when I attach my cinema camera to the tripod. Then, especially in the 90-degree configuration, I always attach something on the center hook for added stability. You certainly don't want a multi-thousand dollar camera to come crashing to the ground.
Also: Five tips for taking professional looking photos with your smartphone
One very cool trick with this tripod is you can invert the center column for low-angle photography. Yeah…it's that cool.
The makers of the Geekoto tripod seem to have thought of everything. You'll find position markings on the ball head, so you can make your pans more accurate and the plate is incredibly easy to work with.
Although the Geekoto tripod might not be as light as a carbon fiber unit, the 4.3-pound weight is light enough to easily pack around while still giving you the security of a beefier unit. Given this device can serve as your all-in-one tripod, you will probably only have to pack this one piece of equipment. And if you're not filming on the go, the Geekoto will do a masterful job of helping you create brilliant video content in your home, office, or studio.
Also: This thumb-sized camera is my new 'must-have' for traveling
A year or so ago when I was looking for the ideal tripod, I seriously considered buying a Manfrotto. Instead, I wound up purchasing two Geekoto units and I haven't regretted the decision. These babies have served me well (even better than I expected), and I'm certain they will help you get better results with your video efforts.