Getting the best angle and shot takes more than just holding up your phone. If you're looking to get into content creation for TikTok, Instagram Reels, or YouTube, you'll need help from devices like tripods to level up your content.
Tripods support your smartphone or camera while shooting content, whether for videography or photography. The best tripods add stability and height to your shots while still being compact and lightweight so that you can bring them with you.
I looked at the best tripods that creators across platforms are using today so you can start shooting unique content.
JOBY GorillaPod features: Maximum capacity: 11 pounds | Maximum height: 18.7 inches | Tripod weight: 1.6 pounds
The Joby GorillaPod is an excellent tripod for any creator, whether you are starting to create content or are an established influencer. Its flexible legs enable you to wrap it around almost anything to keep your camera stable, eliminating limitations on how high you can position it.
The GripTight Mount PRO is included, providing a professional solution for mounting almost any smartphone, with or without a case. It attaches to the GorillaPod via the ¼-20-inch screw to offer a robust locking and rotating mechanism for mobile content creation
Manfrotto PIXI Mini features: Maximum capacity: 2.2 pounds | Maximum height: 10.4 inches | Tripod weight: 7.8 ounces
The Manfrotto Pixi Mini Tripod + MClamp is beloved by users, and it's not hard to understand why. Its versatile design allows it to function as either a tripod or a grip. Furthermore, the universal smartphone clamp can work with almost any smartphone, and the kit even includes an adapter for GoPro devices.
The legs can be extended to different lengths and spread out for maximum support, or they can be pulled in for a more traditional-sized mini-tripod support.
This phone tripod comes in a classic black color and has a lightweight build, weighing just 7.8 ounces, but it can accommodate phones and devices weighing up to 2.2 pounds.
Manfrotto Element M11 features: Maximum capacity: 17.63 pounds | Maximum height: 62.9 inches | Tripod weight: 3.5 pounds
This Manfrotto Compact Action Tripod is everything a travel tripod should be: Portable and versatile. It can reach a maximum height of 62.9 inches but folds down to 16 inches and weighs just over 3 pounds for easy carrying.
The aluminum ball head enables smooth movement for framing shots while also firmly securing your gear in place. The tripod boasts a dual-lock design featuring a large primary knob that controls the ball's movement and a smaller secondary knob that activates the 360-degree independent pan.
In addition, its payload of 17.63 pounds makes it ideal for use with heavier zoom lenses.
Sirui ET-35K features: Maximum capacity: 8.8 pounds | Maximum height: 10.7 inches | Tripod weight: 15.2 ounces
Despite weighing less than a pound, this Sirui tripod can support up to 8.8 pounds, making it an excellent lightweight tripod option. Even with its light weight, customers have praised this tripod for its sturdy and durable construction.
Its three legs can fold up for use as a selfie stick or handheld video recorder, and its panning base can rotate 360 degrees. Furthermore, creators can customize the shooting angle with the panning base knob, tilting locking knob, and vertical notch setting.
Switchpod features: Maximum capacity: 6.6 pounds | Maximum height: 10.6 inches | Tripod weight: 11.1 ounces
If you're looking for something to use as both a tripod and a holding stick for your content, the Switchpod is a versatile 2-in-1 tripod. This tripod was created by two content creators for content creators to make a solution for transferring equipment easier.
You can switch between handheld (selfie mode) and tripod modes (and back again) in seconds, making it perfect for creators who go live. It's also super easy to carry and hold thanks to the finger grooves along its neck and ergonomic design.
Tripod
Price
Maximum Capacity
Maximum Height
JOBY GorillaPod 5K Flexible Mini-Tripod Kit
$140
11 pounds
18.7 inches
Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod Kit
$30
2.2 pounds
10.4 inches
Manfrotto Element M11
$119
17.6 pounds
62.9 inches
Sirui ET-35K
$80
8.8 pounds
10.7 inches
Switchpod
$99
6.6 pounds
10.6 inches
The best tripod for you will depend on what kind of content you're creating. So pay attention to specs like weight capacity, maximum height, and flexibility when making your final pick.
Below, we've broken down the best tripods to help make your decision easier.
Choose this tripod...
If you want...
JOBY GorillaPod 5K Flexible Mini-Tripod Kit
The best overall option.
Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod Kit
A budget-friendly tripod from a trusted brand.
Manfrotto Element M11
A tripod that's easy to carry for travel.
Sirui ET-35K
A lightweight tripod that rotates 360 degrees.
Switchpod
A tripod that can quickly turn into to a handheld selfie mode.
We chose these tripods based on extensive research into the product sector. We combed through popular sites reading reviews (both good and bad) and noting the top-rated tripods for different categories/needs. When making our final picks, we considered brand, size, price, and weight capacity.
Content creators and influencers use devices like tripods, microphones, ring lights, backdrops, and smartphones to create content. It really all depends on what kind of content you are shooting in terms of what devices you need, but at some point in your creator career, you'll need a tripod.
Any of these tripods would be great for creating TikTok content, but the Joby tripod and the Switchpod are probably the best options for TikTokers thanks to their versatility in how they can be used.
Tripods provide stability, allow creators to achieve specific angles or heights, and free up hands for other tasks. Using a tripod can help creators to produce higher-quality content -- by avoiding shaky footage or blurry photos, and allowing them to focus on other aspects of the production process.
There are hundreds of options when it comes to tripods. If you're starting out, you don't necessarily need to splurge on a high-end tripod—these options are also worthy of consideration.
The Vangaurd Alta Pro tripod adjusts to 25-, 50-, and 80-degree angles to enable extreme low angle photography.
The Sensyne 62-inch tripod isn't as high quality as others, but it'll get the job done for basic content.
This tripod from Magnus supports point-and-shoot, mirrorless, and DSLR cameras weighing up to 13.2 pounds.