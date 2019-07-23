These are the most common types of phishing emails reaching your inbox

Phishing alert: Watch out for these 12 email subject lines Analysis of over 360,000 phishing emails reveals some common themes in phoney emails sent to businesses. Don't get caught out by these ones. Read more: https://zd.net/2TUVB5C

The number of phishing attacks targeting email users is on the rise, but there's one version of this threat which appears to be making into inbox more than others.

A survey cybersecurity company GreatHorn reveals that information security professionals say number of threats evading email defences has increased by 25% over the last year, with half of email users now seeing they see malicious messages arrive in their inbox every week.

The most common type of threat which reaches inboxes is people impersonations, which account for 45% of messages.

These campaigns are often the result of attackers knowing about the business to such an extent they know the name of the target's CEO, boss or colleagues – and they often don't initially have the tell-tale signs of being a threat – like suspicious links and attachments - which means they more easily bypass email security defences.

Attempts at credential theft are the second most prevalent threat, with messages which attempt to trick victims into handing over usernames, passwords, financial information and other data to hackers accounting for 27% of messages which reach inboxes.

Wire transfer requests – emails which claim a payment needs to be made- account for 25% of malicious messages which users see, while business spoofing messages made it to the inboxes of 23% of those surveyed.

Meanwhile, 21% of users say they've seen emails containing malicious attachments reach their inboxes, rather than being intercepted by security defences.

In each of the cases, the phishing emails could potentially lead to a cyber attack or a data breach.

"Employees – particularly non-technical professionals– overestimate the efficacy of their workplace's email security strategy," said GreatHorn CEO Kevin O'Brien.

"There is an alarming sense of complacency at enterprises at the same time that cybercriminals have increased the volume and sophistication of their email attacks. Businesses must protect themselves at every point of the email lifecycle, including post-delivery, to adequately protect themselves from modern spear phishing and social engineering attempts," he added.

To counter the growing threat, GreatHorn's 2019 Email Security Trends, Challenges, and Benchmark Survey Report recommends that IT teams should be vigilant when it comes to email security strategy and ensure that users are trained in recognizing potential threats – as people can be trained to be one of the top defences against attacks.

