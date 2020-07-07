This 10-course ethical hacking bundle is on sale for $40

The largest threat facing today's government agencies and major corporations is no longer a standing army or an economic meltdown—it's a hacker with a laptop. With just a few lines of code, nefarious hackers can infiltrate and take down everything from company servers to entire power grids, and they're becoming increasingly efficient every day.

And while it may sound a bit counterintuitive, the only person who can fight back against a hacker is another hacker. Known as ethical or "white hat" hackers, these cyber-warriors are the first and most important line of defense against a growing number of powerful digital threats, and they're being paid handsomely for their services.

Companies ranging from Intel and Yahoo to Snapchat and Apple all offer significant financial rewards for finding and exposing vulnerabilities in their hardware and software, and as long as you have the right training under your belt you'll be able to tackle these high-paying cyber challenges from the comfort of your own home.

Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle With 10 courses and over 90 hours of expert-led training, the Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle will be your guide to this important and lucrative field

Even if you've never written a line of code in your life, this comprehensive instruction will give you the tools you need in order to find and patch software and network vulnerabilities, improve security parameters, and retaliate against cyber attacks -- all through nearly 1000 individual lessons that are easy to follow regardless of your experience level.

If you're new to the world of white hat hacking and are looking for an overarching introduction to the platforms and terminology used in the field, start with The Complete Cyber Security Course -- a 4-part series that walks you through the fundamentals of everything from global tracking resources and encryption methods to network security basics, firewalls, proxy servers and more.

Having covered the essentials, you'll be ready to move on to more advanced topics including IP masking, disk encryption, antivirus delivery, digital forensics, password cracking, malware infrastructures, and pen-testing tools.

This bundle teaches you everything you need to know about several of the most important programming languages in the industry (including Python and HTML), and you'll even be able to prepare for the in-demand CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst and PenTest+ certifications through training that will teach you how to ace the exams on your first try.

