This $17 clamp is my go-to iPhone accessory for taking better photos

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Smartphones have horned aside the big names in digital cameras such as Nikon, Canon, and Sony, and the iPhone is now without dispute the most popular camera in use.
Also: How to take better iPhone photos
And given how many iPhones are out there right now, there's a massive market in accessories -- everything from clip-on lenses to grips.
But my most used, favorite accessory is something far simpler. It allows me to take much better shots than I could without it.
It's the Ulanzi ST-03 aluminum tripod clamp which allows me to securely attach my iPhone to all sorts of tripods and holders.
Made from from T6061 aerospace aluminum alloy, the ST-03 will work on pretty much any smartphone, from 2.28 to 4.1 inches wide (equivalent to screen sizes ranging from 4.3 to 7 inches).
It'll take the iPhone 14 Pro Max in a chunky case, but also work for all sorts of Android smartphones, from big to small to ruggedized.
Also: The 5 best rugged phones
The ST-03 doesn't care what operating system your smartphone uses.
The ST-03 can be clamped to most tripods without the need for an adapter or plate.
This makes the ST-03 directly compatible with ball heads found on professional tripods.
There's also a thread that fits the standard 1/4-20 tripod screw (1/4-20 is a shorthand way of saying 1/4-inch screw with 20 threads per inch), such as the one found on this tiny yet handy Insta360 tripod.
The 1/4-20 thread also fits things like my magnetic mount, such as the 3 Footed Monster Pro.
The ST-03 clamp also folds down small when not in use, and can easily slip into a pocket or bag without snagging on things.
For under $20, the Ulanzi ST-03 aluminum alloy clamp is an essential in my photography kit, so much so that I have several.
Also: This tiny smartphone accessory gives you a fantastic superpower
They're not only useful for situations such as the above, where I need to photograph the clamp itself, but also for filming or photographing multiple angles simultaneously.