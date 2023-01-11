How to take better iPhone photos

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The iPhone can take some stunning photos, but with a few simple tips, you can take even better photos.
And the good news is that these tips and quick and simple -- no need to learn complex photography skills, and no need to buy new equipment.
This lenses very quickly and very easily pick up dirt and grime, and that can have a negative effect on your photos, making them soft and blurry.
Give the lens a wipe with a soft cloth before taking important photos and you'll notice an immediate difference.
If you want to use pre-moistened wipes, my lens cleaner of choice are Zeiss wipes. They're high-quality wipes that I can buy in bulk, keep in my pocket, and they deliver good results.
It's a product of the flat lenses on the iPhone. It's physics. You can do one of two things with them:
Also: Change this one iPhone setting change for better photos
If your camera is flapping all over the place, your results are not going to be good. And they're going to be even worse at night. A good tip I find is to keep my elbows braced against my rib cage when taking shots. You can also try a phone tripod.
Also: Shaky photos? You're holding your smartphone wrong. Try this
Don't just take one shot, take loads. Change your angle a bit, move around a little, see if people move into a better position.
Don't be afraid to shoot lots and lots of photos!
What the camera captures is not necessarily what you saw or what you wanted to capture. Go back to the photo, hit that Edit button and play around with settings (that's the quickest and easiest way to learn what they do).
Also: iOS 16 has a hidden Photoshop-like feature. Here's where to find it and how to use it (and why you're going to love it)
Want to get better at photography? Take more photos!
That's the best way to get better.