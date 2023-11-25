'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This $239 Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday deal on Amazon is still live
For folks looking for an Apple Watch but don't want to spend the money for the newest model or even a new one, this renewed Apple Watch Series 7 with the green aluminum case and clover sports band from Amazon could fit your budget and needs. Right now, it costs $239 after 52% off -- that's a $260 discount.
The Series 7 is the two-model predecessor to the latest Apple Watch Series 9, but it does have similarly notable features. The on-sale version is 41mm with GPS and cellular functionality. It also has the familiar round edge design and the always-on retina display that the new models do. Also available are health features like measuring your blood oxygen and tracking your daily physical activity (how much you moved, the duration, and time you stood). You can use the heart rate monitor and ECG app to measure your heart health. The Mindfulness and Sleep apps can help you maintain everyday wellness.
Here are other well-known design features that the Apple Watch Series 7 has: the digital crown to scroll up and down and press to access the main apps display, the standard QWERTY keyboard to text or type as needed, a number of watch faces to choose from, and the USB-C magnetic fast charger. The smartwatch is also water resistant up to 50 meters. Here is ZDNET's full review of the Apple Watch Series 7 when it first came to market.
Additionally, if you're looking for a bigger smartwatch with similar powerful features, the renewed 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular functions is also on sale for 44% off, costing $415.76 on Amazon now.
Amazon only sells renewed versions of the Apple Watch Series 7, and many are on sale for the holidays.