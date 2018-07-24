This 500GB Samsung portable SSD has never been cheaper

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Samsung

Today's deal is a rerun, but the very best kind of rerun: Same product, lower price.

The product: Samsung's 500GB T5 portable solid-state drive. The price: $128. (That's for a limited time, and while supplies last, of course.)

The last time I wrote about this, just a few months ago, it was $160 (down from $190). So this is a pretty significant drop, and also the lowest price ever for the 500GB T5 -- at least on Amazon.

What's the big deal about this drive? Aside from the fact that it's a blazing-fast SSD with a USB 3.1 Gen-2 interface? It's incredibly compact, just 0.4-inch thick and 1.6 ounces. It's quite literally 500GB you can carry in your pocket.

Just plug it into a USB-C port and presto: an external drive that's on par with your internal one (provided it's an SSD; if it's mechanical, this will blow it out of the water). There's also a Type-A cable for connecting the drive to legacy ports.

Equally nice, Samsung backs the T5 with a three-year warranty.

I haven't used the drive myself, but over 600 Amazon buyers collectively rated it 4.7 stars out of 5. That's a pretty high score for any kind of external drive.

If you're familiar with the T5, or you've found something similar you like better, by all means share your thoughts in the comments!