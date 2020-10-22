Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

This dev course bundle can teach you HTML, CSS, PHP, and more for $6 per course

There is a myriad of programming languages to choose from when you first learn how to code, so things can get confusing really quickly. Thankfully, this 6-course programming bundle does the guesswork for you.

Programming is one of the most versatile skills you can possibly have. Whether you're interested in programming as a full-time career or as a side hustle, keeping up to date with the latest languages and technologies will make you a valuable asset to your employers or potential clients. Not only that, but programming is also constantly in demand, so it's a reliable skill set to fall back on.

Everyone has to start somewhere, though. If you have yet to delve into the world of programming, the best advice you'll hear is to learn a popular language to complete a few projects with. It sounds simple, but the myriad of suggested languages might confuse you if you have no previous experience. Thankfully, this 6-course programming bundle does the guesswork for you, and you can get it on sale for just $34.98. That's less than $6 per course!

The Web Development Master Class Certification Bundle contains 35 hours of educational content that will teach you how to code in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap, PHP, MySQL, and more. The first course we recommend taking the Web Development Master Class: Complete Certification Course, which provides a comprehensive look into the entire web development process. You'll be taught how to use HTML and CSS, and by the end of the course, you'll be able to complete a project in both languages.

Once you've completed the first course, you can expand your skillset through one of the additional courses. For example, the Bootstrap & jQuery: Certification Course for Beginners covers front-end mobile web development and will teach you how to create mobile-responsive animated web pages. Alternatively, the PHP & MySQL: Certification Course for Beginners is a great option if you're interested in writing database-enabled webpages.

Learning your first few languages opens up a world of opportunity, whether that's landing a coding job, serving clients, or simply building your own website. The Web Development Master Class Certification Bundle offers a solid foundation to build your programming prowess, and you can buy it today for $34.98, or 97% off. 

