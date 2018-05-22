This international power adapter includes a USB-C port for $17

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Do your travels take you abroad? Better make sure all your power needs will be met.

My advice: pack a universal power adapter that works in pretty much every country (the "universal" part) and has enough ports to accommodate all your gear.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Epicka All-in-One Worldwide International Wall Charger is $16.99 when you apply promo code L9O8VMSV at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers. It normally runs $23.

This compact adapter works in over 150 countries and can power up to six devices simultaneously.

Because, for starters, it's a straight-up AC adapter, meaning you can plug in your curling iron or whatever. The top side accommodates the same four kinds of plugs as the "adapter" side that plugs into an outlet.

From there you get four "smart" USB ports, each individually capable of delivering 2.4 amps -- though only 5.6A max, so if you use all four at once, charging will be a bit slower overall.

Finally, there's a Type-C USB port around the side, the better to accommodate newer phones and such. You even get a travel case, a nice extra.

Here's where it gets weird: The Epicka has a 4.7-star customer rating, but review-analyzer Fakespot suggests that 100 percent (!) of the reviews qualify as "unreliable." Another analyzer, ReviewMeta, agrees, but only to a point: It threw out roughly half the reviews as being "unnatural" -- but the remaining "good" ones averaged out to 4.5 stars.

What to make of all this? Fake reviews do not necessarily indicate a bad product, and the mechanics of review analysis are far from flawless. So not only should you take the reviews (good ones and bad) with a grain of salt, you should take the analyses that way as well.

I think for $17 out the door, this isn't exactly a major risk. If you need a compact but versatile power adapter for your international travels, this is a good deal on what appears to be a solid product.