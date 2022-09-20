This iOS 16 trick makes your scribbly photo annotations look great

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Hand-drawing on a screen is always hit-and-miss, and annotations usually end up looking scribbly and a bit, well, terrible.
This iOS 16 trick will make them look amazing and professional.
OK, take this photo of my morning coffee, and let's say I want to annotate it.
It looks a bit terrible, doesn't it? (Actually, it took me several attempts to get annotations that looked that good!)
But we can make it a lot better.
Here's how.
Here's what the process looks like:
As for what shapes seem to work, here's what I've found:
There are probably more waiting to be uncovered, and Apple will likely improve this feature over time. I'd really like it to be able to make handwriting look better!
While there are other ways to annotate photos and diagrams -- I use TechSmith's SnagIt for most of my work -- for people who want a simple, no-cost solution, this is definitely worth trying out.