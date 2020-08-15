This is a lifesaver when the power goes out

We rely so much on being able to plug into electrical outlets that we don't realize how much we use them until the power isn't there anymore. Thankfully, power outages are not as common as they once were, but they still happen, and while that is an inconvenience for some, for others that rely on it for medical items such as CPAP machines, a power outage can be a serious issue.

On top of that, some of us like to get away from it all but still have AC power at out fingertips, and being able to load a small box into a car or even a motorcycle or bike, and take AC power with you can mean we can take some creature comforts with us.

And for photographers and videographers who spend time in the outdoors, having power on tap to charge up devices is a must.

Over the past few weeks I've been testing the RAVPower RP-PB187 power station. Think of it as the power of Thor in a small box. This is one of the smallest power stations I've come across, and yet is home to 252. 7Wh/70200mAh of battery capacity and can power two AC outlets (capable of delivering 250W when using a single outlet, and a total 300W when using both).

Inside the unit are premium LG 18650 batteries, which should offer long life and safety.

There's also a 60W input/output PD USB-C port for charging modern devices such as laptops and smartphones, and three USB-A for legacy devices (two regular 5V/2.4A ports and a single 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A port).

There's also a 12V/10A DC output.

Must read: Does this accessory damage your MacBook?

You can charge up the RP-PB187 power station in a number of ways, from using the supplied AC charger, or USB-C, 12/24V car charger, or solar panels (you have to supply the solar panels or car charger). Charging takes around 5 hours using the PD port, or 6 hours using the DC input.

There's also a light on the unit for emergencies.

RAVPower RP-PB187 power station tech specs Battery Capacity 70200mAh/252.7Wh

PD Input: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, PD60W Max

DC Input: 12-24V/3.3-4A, 60W Max

DC Output: 12V/10A, 120W Max

iSmart1 Output: 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W Max

iSmart2 Output: 5V/2.4A, 12W Max

iSmart3 Output: 5V/2.4A, 12W Max

PD Output: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3A, PD60W Max

AC Output 110V/60Hz 300W Max. 250W Rated

Net Weight 2500g/88.2oz

Dimensions 130 x 130 x 189mm / 5.12 x 5.12 x 7.44in View Now at Amazon

The RP-PB187 comes supplied in a neat cloth carry case which is quite robust, and there's a comfy shoulder strap. The whole package is stylish yet pretty robust.

The only downside I have come across is that the unit is not in any way waterproof.

At 2500g/88.2oz isn't also not that heavy, and both the carry bag and the unit have a carry handle fitted.

All-in-all, it's a really solid, robust package that delivers. I've used a number of power stations and despite being small, the RP-PB187 is still mighty.

And priced at $270 (shop around and you may find discounts), it's also reasonably priced, and is perfect both as an at-home emergency backup device, and as a power station for those who want to take power on the road with them.