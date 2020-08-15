Over the past few weeks I've been testing the RAVPower RP-PB187 power station. Think of it as the power of Thor in a small box. This is one of the smallest power stations I've come across, and yet is home to 252. 7Wh/70200mAh of battery capacity and can power two AC outlets (capable of delivering 250W when using a single outlet, and a total 300W when using both).

Read More Read Less