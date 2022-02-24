This is Oppo's new Find X5 Pro flagship smartphone

5G: Where we are, and where we're going next Watch Now

Getting ahead of the rush of launches at next week's Mobile World Congress, Oppo has launced its latest flagship smartphone -- the Find X5 Pro.

The Find X5 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The 10-bit screen, which offers WQHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels, 525ppi) resolution and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, can display more than one billion colours, the company said. Multi-brightness colour calibration means colours will be consistent, even when viewed under different lighting conditions, said Oppo.

The new handset features Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and comes with a 5000mAh dual-cell battery, which is an 11% increase over Find X3, the company said. With 80W SuperVOOC flash-charging technology, the handset can be charged from close to empty to 50% in just 12 minutes, while 50W AirVOOC can charge it wirelessly in 47 minutes. The phone runs on Oppo's ColorOS 12.1 operating system, which is built on Google's Android 12, and weighs in at 218g.

The Find X5 Pro has 50MP wide angle and ultra-wide angle cameras, plus a 13MP telephoto camera on the rear, and a 32MP camera on the front. Oppo recently announced a mobile imaging partnership with Hasselblad, following a similar move by the company's BBK Electronics stablemate OnePlus.

Oppo touted its dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, MariSilicon X, which it said will overcome smartphone video capture's "greatest challenge" in the form of night-time recording. This will lead to a four-times improvement in perceived night-video resolution, the company said, with less grain and superior colour reproduction, and "making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone".

The wide and ultra-wide angle cameras on the Find X5 Pro both feature Sony's 50MP IMX766 flagship sensors, with a sensor size of 1/1.56", 2um pixel size after binning. The wide-angle camera also features a five-axis OIS system, which helps counter handshake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes.

The Pro's upgraded 32MP front camera, which also uses the MariSilicon X Imaging NPU, allows for boosted dynamic range and true-to-life textures. Hasselblad Camera for Mobile software enhances and fine-tunes colours.

The Find X5 Pro is available in 'Ceramic White' and 'Glaze Black' and is splash, water and dust resistant, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

As well as the flagship handset, Oppo also debuted two other handsets, the Find X5 and Find X5 Lite. The Find X5 also includes the dual IMX766 camera system, powered by MariSilicon X imaging NPU, and comes with a 6.5-inch display, support for 80W SuperVOOC charging and 30W AirVOOC wireless charging, and more.