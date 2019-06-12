This is what Google's Pixel 4 looks like

How Google and Amazon capture IoT data from their hubs Tonya Hall talks to Tom Hulsebosch, senior managing director at West Monroe Partners, about how Google and Amazon are able to capture IoT data from their hubs.

After a couple of recent leaks that reportedly gave us our first glimpse of what the Google's unannounced Pixel 4 smartphone would look like, Google has pulled back the curtain and shown us our first official glimpse of the Pixel 4. The official Made By Google Twitter account posted a photo showing the back of the phone, complete with a square area that looks to house two cameras and a flash.

Here's the tweet, and the accompanying image:

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

Based on the image, it's clear the Pixel 4, and presumably, the Pixel 4 XL, will move away from a single rear-facing camera for the first time. Outside of the black housing and the square camera bump, there's not much else we can gather from the picture.

Google's Pixel phones have been some of the worst kept secrets leading up to their respective launches, with each device leaking months ahead of time. Perhaps Google is trying to cut off some of the leaks and speculation by teasing the new phone, instead of staying quiet. Either way, we should expect to hear more about the Pixel 4 leading up to its typical October launch timeframe.

What do you think about the new camera array? It's similar to the design that Apple is rumored to use with the upcoming iPhones. Is it ugly, or nice to see a new approach?