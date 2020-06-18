This IT certification prep bundle is 98% off: Lifetime access to courses for just $59

The last few months have been unprecedented. And while it has presented many challenges, there is also the opportunity for new possibilities. Many IT professionals have been working from home rather than from the office. If you're one of them, you might have found yourself with more time on your hands than you know what to do with.

Here's an idea of how to fill that free time: get productive: The IT field is getting more competitive, and being able to stand out from the crowd is more important than ever. One of the best ways to elevate yourself is to achieve certifications that prove your expertise in highly sought after subject matter. Certifications provide a chance at higher earning potential, better job opportunities, and upward mobility.

Whizlabs Online Certifications: Lifetime Membership Deal price: $59 | Original price: $4,499 Wizlabs has resources on many of the top certifications that IT pros seek, and you can get lifetime access to these courses for just $59. This invaluable asset for IT professions is valued at nearly $4,500, but you can snag a lifetime subscription on sale for just $59. It's a bargain for a collection of courses that could add thousands of dollars to your annual earnings and provide new opportunities for your career path, so grab it before it's gone! View Now at ZDNet Academy

In the IT field, there is no such thing as knowing too much or having too many skills. Your job requires you to be a Swiss Army knife, so you might as well prove that you have the capability to handle any task thrown at you when the time comes. That is exactly what certifications from Whizlabs provides you. Founded in 2000, Whizlabs has spent two decades equipping IT professionals with the skills they need to advance in their careers.

Whizlabs offers countless certifications, including those that are in demand across the IT industry. Show your mastery of Amazon Web Services, CompTIA, PMP, Agile, Linux, or any number of categories that employers are looking for right now. Each course is taught by expert tutors, and content is regularly updated so you're always on the cutting edge. You'll even get a certificate of your skills at the end of each course.

By diving into these courses and getting certified, you'll be doing yourself and your career a huge favor. Surveys of IT professionals have found that adding new skills often leads to salary increases. In fact, some reported earning as much as $12,000 more per year after seeking new training programs and adding skills to their resumes.

There has never been a better time to equip yourself with new skills so start occupying your free time with the career-building opportunity that is Whizlabs Online Certifications.