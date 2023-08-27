'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This laptop case has saved me thousands of dollars in MacBook repairs
The downside of taking your laptop anywhere is that there's a good chance it's going to get dropped or have something dropped on it. It's just a fact of life, no matter how careful you are.
Also: This 4-in-1 charging cable from Nomad means I'm never without the right cable
Over the past decade, I've tested dozens, if not hundreds of laptop cases, and there's still only one brand that I trust to keep my MacBook Pro safe -- and that's Smatree hardshell cases. I've been using these cases for my MacBooks and MacBook Pros since 2019, and despite trying loads of different ones since, I can't move away.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Smatree hard shell laptop sleeve
Smatree hard shell laptop sleeves are made of 600d EVA nylon, which is both waterproof and shockproof, and offers 360-degree protection.
The thing that drew me to the Smatree hardcase in the first place was the minimalist design. It's a case, pure and simple, and doesn't try to be any more.
The thing I hate most about traditional laptop bags is that they get filled with stuff -- chargers (the extra-long battery life offered by the new MacBook Pros means I can get a couple of days of use from my laptop without needing a charger), external drives, cables, pens, toothbrushes, memory cards, books, and more. The result, traditionally, is you end up lugging a pile of stuff from place to place.
But that's not what happens with the Smatree hardcase. It doesn't have handles or pouches to hold chargers (although Smatree does make cases that have these features), and this keeps the case slim and lightweight.
Also: Hardware fails, but I've never lost data thanks to this backup plan
I've also battle-tested this case. And by battle-tested, what I mean is I've dropped it many times while my laptop has been inside it -- and that's happened many times.
Some of those drops have been the 'heart-stopping, take-your-breath-away' drops where you're sure you're going to need to visit an Apple Store to get it fixed.
However, the 360-degree, all-round 600d EVA, foam and faux fur-lining protection does the job perfectly.
Also: Laptops will need to support growing AI and security priorities
What's more, the outer layer shrugs off water, dust, and dirt. I wouldn't say this case is in any way waterproof, but it keeps the rain away from my laptop if I carry it in a zip-down orientation.
And speaking of that zip, it features a double zipper for ease of access, and it's smooth and snag-free. After hundreds of uses, it still works like new.
And to top it all off, these cases are truly affordable. They range from about $30 for a case to fit an 11-inch iPad to $47 for a 16-inch case for larger laptops.
I've seen cases that cost twice as much that offer a fraction of the protection.