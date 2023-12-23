This Lenovo AIO PC will make you think twice about jumping straight to iMac

Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

At a starting price of $1,439, Lenovo's Yoga AIO 9i

My review unit came equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, a 4K resolution screen, 512GB of storage, and, to top it all off, an immersive sound system.

Some of its shortcomings include mediocre accessories and poor placement of ports.

When people think of an all-in-one computer (AIO), they probably think of the Apple iMac, and with good reason -- it's a great piece of tech due in part to its powerful chipset. But because of the success of the iMac, a lot of AIOs are overlooked, which is a shame because there are a lot of great options out there.

One of those options is the Yoga AIO 9i, a fantastic computer that I recommend you pick up if you want the same experience as an iMac but in the form of a Windows PC.

My positive feelings towards the Yoga AIO 9i started from the moment I lifted the computer out of the box and came face to face with its huge 31.5-inch screen. I was also blown away when I turned on the monitor and saw a gorgeous Ultra HD 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution image.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 9i

For testing purposes, I watched a couple of episodes of Demon Slayer and Breaking Bad to see how good the monitor is at displaying bright, stylized animation and real actors. To put it simply, I was impressed. The colors looked lush and vibrant on the screen, and shadows were pitch black.

The UHD display allows the finer details of content to become more visible, whether that's the stylized textures coming from the sword slashes in Demon Slayer or the film grain on Breaking Bad that provides extra grittiness. Maybe it's because I sat close to the screen that I was able to see all this extra detail, but the results were impressive. Lenovo has pulled out all the stops to make this computer look as good as possible.

The Yoga AIO 9i's status as an entertainment machine doesn't stop at the display. The PC also comes with an exceptional sound system, consisting of a pair of speakers and two woofers. This array delivers an immersive sound, which is made richer by its thumping bass. I played through several genres of music -- heavy metal, rap, and jazz, just to name a few -- and I was blown away by how dense everything sounded.

The sound quality meant that I could feel basslines in my chest. What's more, you don't need to crank up the volume to feel its force. Just 30% volume was all I needed to gauge the system's full prowess. Again, I was probably too close, but it was a nice experience regardless.

Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

Of course, there's more to the Yoga AIO 9i than entertainment because it's a very capable work machine. My review unit ran on a 13th Intel Core i9-13000H processor, alongside 16GB of memory. To test this hardware, I ran the Yoga AIO 9i on the 3DMark benchmark test. The PC got an excellent score of 2,100, putting it above the average score of 1,909.

That level of performance becomes apparent when you surf the internet or sit down to work. I had multiple apps, windows, and tabs open. Not once did I experience any serious slowdown. That said, I wouldn't recommend gaming too intensively on this computer. The Iris Xe graphics card isn't well-suited for the task.

The Yoga AIO 9i is also a good-looking machine. Besides the great screen, I like the circular base for the PC (pictured above). The two halves are connected via a metal rail, giving the computer a nice, minimalist look that's similar to an iMac.

However, I have some issues with its design and accessories. I'm not the biggest fan of the location of the ports, which are on the back of the base. If you have a small desk or you're up against a wall (like I am), it can be suprisingly difficult to plug things in because you have to reach around the huge screen. You can tilt the computer to make the process easier, but this PC is heavy and moving it is not an easy task.

Cesar Cadenas/ZDNET

I wasn't a fan of the keyboard it came with, either. I appreciate that the keyboard is wide and has indented keys for more comfortable typing, but I felt the device was a bit flimsy. I could feel my hands getting tired after typing away for a few hours. If you're someone who does a lot of writing, I recommend getting yourself a proper keyboard.

The in-package mouse is okay, but it was a little small for my hands. However, I did like the DPI button on top of the mouse. DPI stands for 'dots per inch' and represents the cursor's on-screen sensitivity. Low sensitivity is ideal for precise movements, while high sensitivity is ideal for zooming across a web page. The mouse lets you cycle between three preset levels at any time, depending on your preference. I thought this feature was a nice extra.

ZDNET's buying advice

If you're looking for a main computer to put in your office or you want a PC the whole family can use, Lenovo's Yoga AIO 9i is a fantastic pick. I highly recommend this machine. Plus, setting the PC up is very easy. All you need to do is plug in the power brick, connect your accessories via Bluetooth, and it's done -- you're ready to enjoy your 4K computer.

There are two models you can purchase. My review unit came with the Iris Xe GPU mentioned earlier and 512GB of storage. It's on sale right now on Best Buy for $1,800. The other model sports 1TB of storage. Normally, it retails for $1,880, but it's currently on sale on Lenovo's website for $1,440.