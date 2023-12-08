'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
My new must-have USB-C accessories for Mac and Windows users can support 8K monitors
ZDNET's key takeaways
- Satechi's USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable, USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K adapter, and USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter are currently available from Satechi (and use the discount code 8K20 through to December 14 to score a 20% discount).
- All three products are high quality and offer the very best in performance.
- These products are as close to perfect as you can get.
Satechi, a company renowned for its high-quality docks, dongles, chargers, and other desktop accessories has released three USB-C accessories aimed at enhancing connectivity for Mac and Windows users.
Also: This 200W charging beast can power six devices at once (and it's smaller than you'd think)
And as I've come to expect from Satechi, all three accessories ooze a high-end premium feel, featuring a sleek aluminum enclosure, tangle-free braided cable, and reinforced neck for optimum durability, and offer exactly what they claim to offer on the box.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Satechi USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable
The Satechi USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable supports high-resolution displays up to 8K/60Hz, as well as 4K/120Hz on compatible devices.
The Satechi USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K cable features a robust yet sleek and stylish aluminum enclosure, and the two-meter braided cable gives the user a much-appreciated tangle-free way to connect their device to a display, while the reinforced neck on the connectors offers the best possible durability.
The Satechi USB-C to HDMI 2.1 8K adapter has been designed and built to support high-resolution 8K/60Hz outputs on compatible devices, while also being able to offer 4K/120Hz output options for those that value refresh speed over 8K resolution. This adapter also features a sleek aluminum enclosure, a tangle-free braided cable, and a durable reinforced neck.
Also: Satechi's all-in-one USB-C docking station does everything for $150
This USB-C 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter allows up to 2500 Mbps (2.5Gbps) Ethernet and Ethernet pass-through on PCs, and is compatible with all USB-C host devices and major operating systems, and backward compatible with slower gigabit Ethernet devices.
ZDNET's buying advice
These three adapters are everything I've come to expect from Satechi -- sleek, stylish design, robust materials and construction, great performance and functionality, and all of this at a price that's hard to beat for such great quality hardware. If you're looking for a quality USB-C to HDMI cable or adapter, or a USB-C to 2.5 Ethernet adapter, and you want something that delivers what it says on the box and will be working years down the line, this is the hardware you need in your life.