This tiny 20W Power Delivery wall charger could be the perfect for the new iPhone 12

This thing is so tiny, it's hard to believe that it's a charger.

The new Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD is unbelievably small. It's a cube a little more than an inch square, packs a single USB-C power capable of outputting 20W of power. The port is compatible with both Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 2.0 standards, so you get the best of both worlds in a single package.

Omnia Mini 20W PD tech specs: Model: PA-B1

Technology: Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 2.0

Input: AC 100V–240V 50/60Hz 0.6A

USB-C Output: DC 5V 3A, 9V 2.22A (20W Power Delivery 3.0), DC 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A (18W Quick Charge 2.0)

Max Power Output: 20W

Dimensions: 28.8 x 28.8 x 30.5mm / 1.13 x 1.13 x 1.20-inch

Weight: 33g / 1.16oz View Now at Amazon

From the safety side of things, the Omnia Mini 20W PD features everything you'd expect from a quality charger -- overcharge protection, input and output overvoltage protection, and temperature control.

The size and power output of this charger would make it the perfect companion for the upcoming iPhone 12, which, if the rumors are true, won't ship with a charger at all. It's also a great charger for anything else that's happy to be powered from a 20W PD or QC charger.

And the size makes it perfect for travelers -- just don't lose it!

The MSRP of the Aukey Omnia Mini 20W PD is $19.99, but if you head over to here and sign up to be notified when it's released, you'll get a 35 percent discount.