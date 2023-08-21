This new Threads feature could bring back inactive users

NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty Images

Meta plans to launch a web version of its social media platform, Threads, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal. The social networking company plans to have the Threads website live this week as it prepares to introduce another feature to compete with X (formerly Twitter).

Threads launched on July 5 and made history as the most downloaded app, hailing over 100 million users within its first five days of launch. But since then, the number of active users has quickly declined, primarily due to lackluster features.

Threads' user interface is mainly built for mobile devices, and web access is limited and buggy. Meta decided to launch Threads when many social media users longed for an alternative to X.

Since Elon Musk took over X, the drama surrounding former employees, app features, and in-app conduct drove some users away.

As a result, Meta hoped that Threads would offer users the well-oiled social media machine they were looking for. But the rush to beat out competitors meant Meta released an app that was not ready for the public.

When Threads was released, it had only a few of the features it promised users. In-app search, a web version, and chronological feeds were missing, prompting users to see what the Threads hype was about and then leave. Some users have yet to come back.

Since then, Meta has implemented some features to make the app more enjoyable and more reliable, as Threads recently began taking steps to combat misinformation on the app.

It's unclear when Threads plans to launch a web version, but according to the Wall Street Journal, the website will help Meta better market and improve Threads for its remaining users.