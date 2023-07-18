This new Wix AI tool will generate your entire website for you

Wix

In the digital world we live in, having a website is a cornerstone of any type of branding for both personal and business purposes. However, site development typically requires at least some basic knowledge of HTML, CMS, JavaScript, or other coding languages.

To make matters easier, Wix is streamlining the website-building process using AI.

On Tuesday, Wix announced its AI Site Generator, which harnesses ChatGPT as well as Wix's proprietary AI models to design a unique website catered to your specific needs from just a prompt.

The AI Site Generator will be integrated with Wix's business applications, including Stores, Bookings, Restaurants, and more to make sure those important business solutions remain present in the generated website.

As a result, the final AI-generated product will be a complete site with images, text, and business solutions, making it different from an ordinary template where you have to input the aspects yourself.

If you want to make a change to the generated website, you can just prompt the tool to make it for you instead of having to do it yourself.

The launch date for this tool was not disclosed but was said to be "coming soon."

If you'd like to start using AI for your website building needs, Wix has a suite of AI tools available for use already, including an AI Text Creator, AI Image Creator, AI Domain Creator, Auto Background Removal, and more.