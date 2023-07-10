This powerful app shows everything about your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook's battery

June Wan/ZDNET

OK, so you want in-depth information on how the battery in your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook is doing, but you don't want to have to go digging thorough log files -- what you need is coconutBattery.

coconutBattery is a strange name for a very powerful MacOS app (sorry Windows users, no coconutBattery for you) that displays live battery information for your Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

Using this tool, you can quickly and easily find the age of your devices and their batteries, how many times the battery has been recharged, current battery health, and a lot more.

There are two versions of the coconutBatteryapp, a free version that gives you access to basic information, and a Plus version that costs €12.95 (about $14) that gives you a deeper dive with advanced features, such as iOS battery lifetime analyzer, advanced information viewer for iOS and macOS, Wi-Fi support (so the device doesn't even need to be physically connected to the Mac to show you the current status), and much more.

I highly recommend you support the developer and get the Plus version. I've had a license for a few years now and been pleased by how this app has been regularly updated.

Let me show you what the app does. I'll begin with the info it can glean from a MacBook, starting with the basic information (I especially like how it shows the battery charging/discharging data, along with the power reading, as this is useful for diagnosing battery issues):

Basic information about my MacBook Pro's battery. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Here's more information:

More information on the MacBook Pro. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And here's what the advanced viewer has to offer:

Advanced viewer on MacBook Pro. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And here's a deeper dive into the MacBook Pro's battery and charging information:

MacBook Pro's battery and charging information. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

There's a similar array of information on offer for the iPhone, too.

Basic information about my iPhone. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

More information on the iPhone. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Advanced viewer on my iPhone. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

iPhone battery lifetime data. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

And as I said earlier, the app also supports the iPad.

coconutBattery also supports the iPad. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

Oh, and if you have space left on your macOS Menu Bar for more stuff, you can totally throw an icon up there for easy access to coconutBattery's information.

You can put coconutBattery in the MacOS Menu Bar for easy access. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET