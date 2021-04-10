This powerful USB-C car charger will charge your MacBook Pro

USB car chargers used to only be good for charging smartphones and other small devices. This one is powerful enough to charge your USB-C laptop, as well as another device.

The LinkOn 112W car charger features a USB-C port that conforms to Power Delivery 3.0 and is capable of outputting 90W of power, along with a USB-A port compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and can output 18W.

In total, this car charger -- which fits easily into the palm of your hand -- can output a total of 112.5W.

LinkOn 112W tech specs USB-C port supports USB Power Delivery (PD3.0) (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/4.5A – 90W Max) and PPS (3.3V-11V/4.05A Max 45W; 3.3V-21V/3A Max 63W)

USB-A supports Qualcomm Quick Charge (QC3.0 Output) (5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A – 18W Max). Both ports support Huawei SuperCharge (SCP) (5V/4.5A – 22.5W Max) $40 at Amazon

My biggest concern initially was heat. Would this thing get hot? The last thing I want in a car is a smoldering blob of plastic and electronics.

Worry not!

The LinkOn 112W stays cool in use. I've had it hooked up for hours, pushing out the maximum wattage, and heat hasn't been a problem. In fact, the LinkOn 112W runs cooler than many other far less powerful car chargers that I've used.

No worries on that front.

I highly recommend the LinkOn 112W. It's a superb car charger that can take pretty much any device you can throw at it.

Brilliant bit of kit! And priced at $40, it's also affordable for those who want to keep their laptop and smartphone charged up while on the road.

Note: The latest 16-inch MacBook Pros can take 96W of power to charge, but this 90W charger will charge it, albeit a little bit slower.