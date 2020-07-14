This smart reusable notebook instantly transports your notes to the cloud

Do you ever get the feeling that the information you're trying to commit to memory just isn't sticking? In a world where we're bombarded with more information than ever before, that is forgivable. But it certainly doesn't make it any less inconvenient to find yourself forgetting things all the time -- especially when it is essential information for your schoolwork or job.

But did you know that you're actually more likely to remember things when you psychically write them down rather than typing or recording them? Writing things down helps you commit information to memory, but you don't have to give up the undeniable convenience of digital notetaking. Get the best of both worlds with the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set.

This notebook isn't like your standard, bound collection of lined paper -- nor is it like that unorganized folder of typed notes you keep on your phone. The Rocketbook Fusion lives at the intersection of the physical and digital world. It comes filled with 42 pages, all with pre-designed templates that you can easily adapt to your life. Calendars, to-do lists, and notetaking layouts make it easy to fit your information into a familiar form.

Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set Rocketbook The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set is the perfect tool for any student or professional looking to add a new level of organization to their life. It usually retails for $85, but you can save 17% right now. That means you pay just $69.99 for a notebook that will change the way you organize your day. View Now at ZDNet Academy

Filled all the pages up? Don't worry, you don't have to take them out and replace them or worry about storing your old notes in a way that you can navigate them. The Rocketbook Fusion's synthetic paper lets you wipe clean the pages and start over again. And if you need to access the information from those pages, just snap a quick picture with the Rocketbook app. This allows you to digitize the information, store it in the cloud, and make it easily accessible anywhere you go.