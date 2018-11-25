Thunder Purple, Night Sight, Chromebook, and Black Friday (MobileTechRoundup show #451)

There wasn't much new released this week, but Kevin and I still had plenty to talk about on MobileTechRoundup show #451.
- Reviewing our Black Friday purchases and Cyber Monday plans
- Matt's OnePlus 6T continues to impress...and that Thunder Purple!
- Night Sight on the Pixel convinced Matt to buy the phone again
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 launching December 4th
- EE might be the only UK network to offer the Samsung Galaxy Flex
- Someone else likes the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 as much as Kevin does
- Your next Plantronics headset may be from Logitech
- Doesn't look like anyone got their Pixel Slate pre-order yet
- Still no Galaxy Home for sale either
Running time: 58 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 66MB)
