Thunder Purple, Night Sight, Chromebook, and Black Friday (MobileTechRoundup show #451)

Google's Night Sight got Matt to buy the Pixel 3 again, plus he has a new Thunder Purple One Plus 6T. Kevin didn't get his Pixel Slate yet but did get some good Black Friday deals.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

There wasn't much new released this week, but Kevin and I still had plenty to talk about on MobileTechRoundup show #451.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Reviewing our Black Friday purchases and Cyber Monday plans
  • Matt's OnePlus 6T continues to impress...and that Thunder Purple!
  • Night Sight on the Pixel convinced Matt to buy the phone again
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 launching December 4th
  • EE might be the only UK network to offer the Samsung Galaxy Flex
  • Someone else likes the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 as much as Kevin does
  • Your next Plantronics headset may be from Logitech
  • Doesn't look like anyone got their Pixel Slate pre-order yet
  • Still no Galaxy Home for sale either

Running time: 58 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 66MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

