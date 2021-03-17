Time to see Dr. Amazon? Amazon Care expands, eyes US rollout

Amazon has expanded Amazon Care in a bid to offer virtual healthcare across the US for its employees in the summer. Amazon Care will be available for other companies in Washington.

With the move, Amazon is forging ahead into digital healthcare. Amazon Care launched 18 months ago for Amazon employees. The service provides access to medical professionals via chat or video.

The components that'll go national include virtual care via the Amazon Care app as well as in-person care. Amazon Care can dispatch a medical pro for blood work, additional care, primary care, and prescription delivery.

Amazon trialed Amazon Care with its employees and their families in Washington. Now, Amazon Care will be available to other Washington-based companies.

Beginning this summer, Amazon Care will be available to Amazon employees across the US.

With Amazon Care, Amazon is extending its reach -- as well as its AWS footprint -- into new markets. Amazon Care will be offered across the US to Amazon employees, but ultimately could open up as a benefit for other employers. If you play this out, Amazon Care could serve as a health benefits platform for other companies to subscribe to. Amazon has been targeting healthcare as a growth market ripe for disruption.

Key Amazon Care points:

Amazon Care is HIPAA compliant.

Teams of medical pros can be assigned to patients for long-term relationships.

Patients can manage care within the app.

Virtual appointments are available 24/7/365.

Costs and rates for non-Amazon companies weren't disclosed.