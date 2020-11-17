Amazon Pharmacy: Amazon's new service for prescription, medication deliveries

Checkout-free store tested at college campus Watch Now

Amazon has launched a pharmacy and drug delivery service allowing users to order their medication from home.

Announced on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said that two new services are on offer. The first, Amazon Pharmacy, is a new store on the platform for customers to purchase prescription medications through their desktop PC or mobile device.

To begin using the service, you check to see whether or not your US state is currently being served. The Amazon app can then be used to create a "secure pharmacy profile," for submitting insurance documentation and prescription records, and reviewing payment options.

Amazon says that Prime members will receive free two-day delivery on Amazon Pharmacy.

"Together the Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit and Amazon Pharmacy make it simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place," Amazon says. "Now, filling prescriptions is as convenient as any other purchase on Amazon's online store."

The company says that online medication orders will require a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider and customer information will be managed in accordance to HIPAA legislation.

Customers can ask their prescriber to send required documents directly to Amazon Pharmacy.

Before checkout, users will have the option to compare their insurance co-pay, without insurance, and also whether or not savings can be made on Amazon Prime.

Amazon added that prescription medications are delivered in discreet packaging. However, the company will not deliver "Schedule II controlled medications, which includes most opioids."

The second offering is only available to Prime members. Going beyond the firm's lightning deal, television, film, and e-book benefits, the company is now offering up to 80% off generic medications and up to 40% off branded medications when insurance is not part of a user's payment plan.

According to the company, 50,000 other participating pharmacies, nationwide, have also signed up to the savings scheme.

Brick-and-mortar pharmacies involved include CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Safeway, and Giant Pharmacy. To take advantage of discounts, customers need to present their Rx savings cards.

"We understand the importance of access to affordable medication, and we believe Prime members will find tremendous value with the new Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit," said Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime. "Our goal is for Prime to make members' lives easier and more convenient every day."

