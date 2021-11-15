Time to upgrade? Windows 10 version 2004 support ends soon

Windows 11: Everything you need to know Watch Now

Microsoft has reminded users to upgrade from Windows 10 version 2004, the April 2020 Update, which reaches end of life on December 14, 2021.

This means no more security or quality updates for that version of Windows 10 after the December 2021 Patch Tuesday update, Microsoft notes in a new blogpost. Windows 10 version 2004 was released in April 2020.

For those who choose to remain on Windows 10, the two main versions are: Windows 10 version 21H1, aka the May 2021 Update, and the soon-to-be released Windows 10, version 21H2, the November 2021 Update. Microsoft appears to be aiming to release it in November, but it's already mid-November.

Windows 10, version 21H2 will be a minor update containing a "scoped set of features focused on productivity and security, prioritized to meet based on your feedback," Microsoft says.

Version 21H1 reaches end of life on 13 December, 2022 for Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations. Enterprise and Education editions reach end of life on the same date.

Windows 11 is being offered to more devices as Microsoft gradually ramps up availability for its latest OS. It's expected to be a slow roll out due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements. However, that should accelerate if more consumers and businesses buy new hardware.

As a reminder, Microsoft notes that Windows 11 will get annual feature updates scheduled for the second half of the year and comes with 24 months of support for Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro Education editions; and 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions. Microsoft is sticking with its regular Patch Tuesday updates for security fixes on the second Tuesday of each month.

Windows 10 users can install Microsoft's PC Health Check app to see if their hardware meets Microsoft's requirements for the Windows 11 upgrade.

Microsoft says it will continue to support Windows 10 until October 2025. What happens to feature updates between 21H2's release and 2025? Microsoft hasn't said whether or not it will continue to make two feature updates per year for Windows 10 after 21H2.