Tinder's 'Share My Date' feature will let you share date plans with friends and family

Sharing details of an upcoming date with a trusted friend or family member is always a good idea. Now, dating app Tinder plans to roll out a new feature designed to make this sharing process easier and quicker.

A new "Share My Date" option in the Tinder app will offer a single link through which you can include the location, date, and time of your date, and even add a photo of the other person.

You'll be able to choose who should receive your date info and set up an unlimited number of date shares as far as 30 days in advance. You can also edit your date details in case plans change at the last minute.

Online dating can be fun and adventurous, but since you're essentially meeting a stranger, you may want to take certain safety precautions, including telling a trusted person when and where you're going and with whom. Before my wife and I got married and she was online dating, she would always share details of an upcoming date with a close friend.

Tinder

Based on survey data from Tinder, 51% of singles under 30 let their friends know the details of their dates, while 18% share information on upcoming dates with their mom.

"At Tinder, we continue to release new features that aim to create a fun, safe, and respectful experience for all," Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley said in a statement. "Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics."

Tinder is joining other online dating apps and services that let their users share details of their upcoming dates. In 2020, Match.com introduced a Date Check-In option that sends automated messages to a friend or family member while you're on a date. Match Group owns Tinder.

Tinder plans to roll out Share My Date in the coming months to a range of countries, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, India, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Italy, South Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand. Tinder is currently accessible in 190 countries and in more than 45 languages.