Toll Group shuts down IT systems in response to 'cybersecurity incident'

Australian logistics company Toll last week suffered an "IT cybersecurity incident", forcing the shutdown of a number of customer-facing systems days later.

In a tweet posted overnight, Toll said the shutdown was a precautionary measure.

"As a precautionary measure, Toll has made the decision to shut down a number of systems in response to a cybersecurity incident. Several Toll customer-facing applications are impacted as a result. Our immediate priority is to resume services to customers as soon as possible," the company wrote.

In response, customers are reporting that the incident has been "occurring for days" and that staff are telling customers deliveries are suspended indefinitely.

"As we continue to make progress in restoring customer-facing applications and services in the coming days, we will provide further advice on expected timeframes," a second tweet from Toll said.

"We will continue to provide regular updates. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Toll Group, part of Japan Post, operates a global logistics network across 1,200 locations in more than 50 countries. Toll provides a range of transport and logistics solutions covering road, air, sea, and rail.

It boasts over 40,000 employees and has been around for over 125 years.

