One of the great things about browsing the web with Google Chrome is the huge number of extensions that you can download and install to enhance your browsing experience. If you can think of it, there's probably an extension for it. And one area where there's a lot of choice is security extensions.

Here's my top 10 security extensions for Google Chrome.

This extensions encrypts all your browser traffic and hides your IP address, giving you peace of mind when browsing the web.

ZenMate VPN also lets you change your virtual location so that you can unblock sites that use geolocation to block visitors. ZenMate VPN has over 30 VPN server locations to choose from across the world.

This one easy to use extension offers a raft of powerful tools, allowing you to:

Scan your PC for malware

Delete your browsing history

Remove download history

Erase temporary files

Clear cookies and empty cache

Delete client-side web SQL databases

Remove Flash cookies (LSOs)

Protect your privacy by cleaning up all traces of your internet activity,

Clean up your hard drives and Free up more disk space, including secure file deletion using external applications, like CCleaner or Wise Disk Cleaner.

Blur is a password manager with a difference because it also helps protect your payments and offers you better privacy by preventing you from being tracked as you browse the web.

Ghostery does three things, and it does them well. It:

Blocks ads

Protects your privacy

Speeds up web browsing

What more do you want?

HTTPS Everywhere is an extension created by EFF and the Tor Project that automatically switches your browser from the insecure "http" version of websites to a secure "https" version.

This extension excels at protecting users against fake phishing sites, helping to prevent spoofing.

A great extension to install into browsers that are used by people who indiscriminately click on links in emails.

uMatrix is a point-and-click matrix-based firewall, which contains a number of privacy-enhancing tools. It puts you in full control of where your browser is allowed to connect, what type of data it can download, and what it is allowed to execute.

The Windows Defender Browser Protection extension from Microsoft – yes, Microsoft – helps protect your PC, Mac, or Chromebook against online threats, such as phishing emails and websites designed to trick you into downloading and installing viruses and malware.

AdBlock is the original ad blocker, with over 200 million downloads, and works automatically as soon as it's installed. You can choose to continue seeing unobtrusive ads, whitelist your favorite sites, or block all ads by default.

My favorite password manager, not only because it is secure and fully-featured, but also because you can use it on all your devices without needing a premium account.

