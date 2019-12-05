Top gadgets for the security and privacy conscious (or the super paranoid!)

Paranoid that "they" are watching your every move? Or maybe you're just security-conscious and like to maintain a high level of privacy. No matter what your reason for being careful with your cyber life, here are gadgets to help you stay safe and secure.

#1: Mic-Lock microphone blocker

Plug this into any 3.5mm microphone/headphone port on a laptop, phone, or tablet to trick your device into thinking that a microphone is connected, thus blocking any audio recording.

Price: $6.99

#2: Lindy USB port locks

Lock USB ports to prevent data theft or unauthorized devices being plugged into PCs or laptops. Quick and simple to use,a nd offers a basic level of security.

Price: Starting at $35

#3: Webcam covers

Just slide the little plastic cover across the camera for peace of mind. Great for webcams or cameras on devices such as smart TVs. Offers a physical way to disable the webcam.

Price: $8.99

#4: Faraday fabric for EMI/RFID shielding

Build your own personal Faraday cage, or create shielded pouches for your devices for those times when you want to take them "off the grid." Great for creating practical "high-tech" crafts too.

Price: Starting at $16.99

#5: Panasonic call blocker

Put a stop to time wasting calls on your landline (yes, some people still have them!), and only allow through calls that you actually want. A good way to make your landline usage again, and have it working for you.

Price: $99.95

#6: Anti-Spy RF scanner

Sweep your home or office for spy cameras or bugs with this handy RF scanner. Takes some time to get good at using it -- it's actually fun to practice -- but once you're used to it you can sweep a room in a matter of moments.

Price: $55.88

#7: PortaPowUSB data blocker

If you must use public USB charging points, use a USB condom to protect your device from malware and unauthorized access. Just plug it in and you're protected!

Price: $12.49

#8: Tableau forensic bridge kit

Get deep into forensic analysis of hard drives and USB devices with this professional kit. With this kit you can use write blocking to prevent unauthorized writing to a device, and use imaging software to crack passwords.

Price: Starting at $399

#9: StarTech 1:5 USB flash drive duplicator and eraser

If you have a lot of flash drives to wipe, this is the tool to use. It offers a number of different wiping protocols, depending on how secure a wipe you want. It can also be used to duplicate flash drives, which is handy if you give them out as promotional handouts.

Price: $399.99

#10: Lowell Destruct hard drive eraser

Plug this into a PC, boot the PC up off the USB drive, and it will safely and securely wipe the data off it. It's quick, easy to use, and very reliable.

Price: $23.99

#11: StarTech 4-bay driver eraser

Dedicating a PC to wiping hard drives is a waste of resources. This single unit can wipe up to four drives simultaneously, and offers a number of different wiping methods, depending on how "gone" you really want the data to be.

Price: $500

#12: Apricorn Aegis Padlock Fortress FIPS USB 3.0 hard drive

Not only do Apricorn external hard drives offer a high level of data security, they also look so darn cool in use. The keypad offers a convenient, hardware-based way to secure your data, and features such as brute-force protection and anti-tamper measures prevents unauthorized access to your data.

Price: $259.40 for 2TB storage

