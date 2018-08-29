TPG and Vodafone Australia to merge into AU$15b telco named TPG

TPG and Vodafone Hutchison Australia have announced that they will proceed with their merger to form a telecommunications giant that they say will have an enterprise value of approximately AU$15 billion.

The new TPG , which will see current Vodafone chief Inaki Berroeta serve as CEO and current TPG chief David Teoh serve as chair, will produce revenue of AU$6 billion, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of AU$1.8 billion, and have an operating free cash flow of AU$900 million.

The company will be 50.1 percent Vodafone and 49.9 percent TPG, with the two companies to form a joint venture ahead of the upcoming spectrum auction to join forces in bidding for 5G spectrum holdings.

TPG's Singapore operations will be spun off into a separate company.

