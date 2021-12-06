TPG lands Qantas on five-year deal

Image: Qantas

TPG Telecom announced on Tuesday it has picked up a five-year deal to handle fixed and mobile voice services for Qantas.

The deal will see TPG boost Qantas' communications network thanks to new fibre to carry voice and data between the airline's head offices, and airport terminals in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, and Darwin. TPG has already shifted the airline's 1300/1800 inbound customer support numbers to its mobile network.

TPG said it already handles 90% of the mobile services for Qantas.

"TPG Telecom has proven its capability and experience in delivering large and complex infrastructure programs," Qantas Group CIO Sam Charmand said.

"They have successfully transitioned the majority of our fixed voice services within weeks, showcasing the value of their automation capability, and they have been responsive and flexible which is exactly what we need our suppliers to be."

Off the back of the unstated multi-million dollar contract, TPG said it was aiming to hit AU$1 billion in enterprise revenue by 2025.

On Monday, Qantas completed its first commercial flight between Australia and India in a decade. The airline said its Sydney to Delhi and Melbourne to Delhi flights are some of its fastest-selling routes.

"There's a huge amount of pent up demand from friends and family wanting to reunite after being separated for so long," Qantas domestic and international CEO Andrew David said.

"The level of pent up demand on this route can be seen by the fact that almost all customers travelled as planned despite the temporary three-day additional isolation requirement."

In the past year, Qantas completed over 60 repatriation flights from India to get Australians home.

