Train for a Python programming career for only $50 with no previous coding experience required

Not only is Python one of the most popular and easiest to learn of all programming languages, but it's also one of the most important for artificial intelligence and machine learning. So it will be in demand for quite a long time to come. If you'd like to switch to a well-paid career in the tech industry that is always in high demand, the affordable Complete 2021 Python Programming Certification Bundle is all you need.

ZDNet Recommends The best Python courses: Top online coding classes Programming language Python is undeniably a hot language to learn in 2021, and here are some of the best online sites where you can learn to code in it. Read More

This bundle has courses for all levels of experience, from beginning to advanced. Start with "Introduction to Python Training", then follow it up with "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real-World Applications" and "Advanced Python Training". You'll be ready to apply for new jobs after the first course and then take the others to keep moving up.

Data science is huge, and that's not going to change any time soon. You can acquire valuable skills in "Python Data Analysis with NumPy & Pandas", "Data Mining with Python: Real-Life Data Science Exercises", and "Image Processing & Analysis with OpenCV and Learning in Python". Then dive right into deep learning with two courses, "Keras Bootcamp for Deep Learning & AI in Python" and "Master PyTorch for Artificial Neural Networks & Deep Learning".

Next up are the three intermediate-level courses. "Solve 100 Python Exercises to Boost Your Python Skills" actually has beginner-level exercises, as well. But you'll also be ready for "Learn Python for Data Analysis & Visualization" and "Data Visualization with Python & Bokeh" by now. Finish up with the advanced "Master Clustering Analysis for Data Science Using Python".

Former students have been extremely satisfied with the classes in this bundle. Verified purchaser Douglas M. gave it 5 stars and said:

I love that this is a complete one-stop package. I like when you can pay for one thing and have it all-inclusive. I don't want to buy a bunch of individual courses. This fit the bill perfectly.

Another factor you may want to consider is that programming is a highly portable skill. So this bundle is also great for people who would love to work remotely, perhaps even from foreign locations. So you may want to learn a new language or two.

Don't miss this chance to train for tech skills that are always in demand; grab The Complete 2021 Python Programming Certification Bundle while you can get 12 courses for only $49.99.