Transdev denies data stolen by ransomware group, connects leak to September attack on client

French transportation giant Transdev has denied that any of its information was stolen by a ransomware group after cybercriminals claimed to have 200 GB of data and threatened to leak it on Sunday, October 10.

The LockBit ransomware group listed Transdev on its leak site next to a timer set to expire at 1:00 on Sunday.

But Transdev -- which calls itself the "largest private provider of multiple modes of transport in North America" -- said the data being hawked by Lockbit was from one of their clients.

"We are aware that a cybercriminal group has made a threat to publish data, which they allege belongs to Transdev. However, we believe the data referenced by the criminal group likely belongs to a Transdev Client which was the subject of a cyber event in mid-September," a Transdev spokesperson told ZDNet.

"We have been conducting an investigation into this event with the assistance of third-party digital forensic specialists. The event involving the client's data was limited to the client's network, which communicates with Transdev's corporate environment only through very strict firewall rules and is protected by our security monitoring and defense systems. At this time, there is no indication that any Transdev Corporate data or data related to any other client was subject to access and/or exfiltration."

Transdev currently operates in 18 countries, with dozens of cities, counties, airports, companies and universities contracting with them to run their transportation systems. According to their website, Transdev manages 200 million passenger trips annually and brings in more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

Transdev runs six different modes of transportation in the US, including buses, shuttles, school buses, paratransit, streetcars, microtransit and autonomous vehicles. The company has about 15,000 employees in the US alone.

The attack comes one day after US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced new cybersecurity regulations for US railroad and airport operators in a bid to protect critical infrastructure from ransomware groups and nation-state attackers.

Despite warnings and threats from US lawmakers, ransomware groups and cybercriminals have shown no fear in attacking companies and organizations managing transportation systems.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday that the White House plans to convene a 30-country meeting this month to address cybersecurity.

"The Federal government needs the partnership of every American and every American company" to address cybersecurity, Biden said.

"We must lock our digital doors -- by encrypting our data and using multifactor authentication, for example -- and we must build technology securely by design, enabling consumers to understand the risks in the technologies they buy."