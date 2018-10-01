Trump administration sues California over 'extreme, illegal' net-neutrality law

The Trump administration on Sunday sued California immediately after the state's governor, Jerry Brown, had signed a bill that introduces even stronger net-neutrality protections than the Obama-era rules repealed last year.

The bill, SB 822, will prevent internet service providers in the state from slowing down access to websites or charging firms, like Netflix or YouTube, a fee to speed up connections.

It also makes it illegal to offer zero-rating products, where broadband providers select content that doesn't count against a data plan.

Ahead of Brown signing the bill, Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai slammed the California's net-neutrality effort as "a radical, anti-consumer internet regulation" that in his view is illegal.

In January 2018, the FCC introduced an order repealing a 2015 FCC order that prevented broadband providers from blocking or throttling services, or prioritizing traffic for a fee.

In the complaint, the Justice Department argues that the 2018 order preempts "any state or local measures that would effectively impose rules or requirements that [the FCC] had repealed".

"California, however, seeks to second-guess the Federal Government's regulatory approach by enacting SB-822," the complaint reads.

"Under the Constitution, states do not regulate interstate commerce -- the federal government does," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

"Once again the California legislature has enacted an extreme and illegal state law attempting to frustrate federal policy."

Pai again pointed to a recent decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit that he argues "reaffirmed that state regulation of information services is preempted by federal law".

Senator Scott Wiener, who wrote SB 822, said the suit showed the Trump administration believes no one is allowed to protect the open internet.

"Within minutes of Governor Brown signing our net-neutrality bill into law, Jeff Sessions came out of his cave and sued California to strike down the law," Wiener said.

"Sessions and his boss Donald Trump aren't satisfied with the federal government repealing net neutrality. In their world, no one is allowed to protect the open internet."

Previous and related coverage

FCC's Ajit Pai: Here's why nanny-state California's net-neutrality bill is illegal

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai takes a swipe at California's net-neutrality protections.

First IoT security bill reaches governor's desk in California

California IoT security bill criticized by security researcher. Expert says bill "is based upon an obviously superficial understanding of the problem."

Senate votes for net neutrality -- enjoy the moment

The US Senate voted 52 to 47 for net neutrality. Now, the question is: Will the House support net neutrality, or will it -- or President Donald Trump -- shovel dirt on net neutrality's grave?

Net neutrality vote: Why all the fuss? Here's my simple fix

Yes, the end of net neutrality is here and everyone has an opinion, statement, or some scenario. The reality is we're just caught in the middle of a Goliath vs Goliath power struggle.

California to introduce "Right to Repair" legislation

Right to repair: California will become the 18th state to introduce legislation so you can fix your electronics yourself.

These 8 tech policy trends will impact the enterprise in a major way in 2018TechRepublic

Tech leaders should be on the lookout for a shift of regulatory power.

California's 'gold standard' net neutrality bill clears key hurdle CNET

It's come back from being gutted to winning approval in an assembly committee meeting.