Trust Teza 4K Ultra HD Webcam: Hands on with an affordable 4K webcam

Image: Trust

Trust makes a wide variety of computer accessories, among them webcams ranging from the high-end IRIS for meeting rooms to the Taxon QHD, a 2K device aimed at consumers and home workers. A step up from the Taxon QHD is the Teza 4K Ultra HD Webcam, which offers 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and costs £89.99 in the UK at the time of writing (~$120).

The camera unit itself is a little chunky, and might not be ideal if you're planning to carry it around. It measures 130mm wide by 53mm deep by 50mm tall, including the integrated hinged stand that can be used to prop the camera on a monitor, where I found it sat comfortably.

Trust also provides a tripod, which is sturdy but could do with longer legs. As it is, even with the camera's integrated hinged stand lifted to its highest, the view of my face was at a slight upward angle rather than head-on. I had to stand the tripod on a pile of books, raising it about six inches, to get an acceptable camera angle

Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

Trust hasn't stinted on the cable which is a generous 2m (6.56ft) long. That's more than I need, so a cable tie had to be called into service, but rather that than struggle with a cable that's too short. The cable is USB-C at the camera end, USB-A at the PC end, and Trust bundles an USB-A to USB-C adaptor for those who might not have USB-A at the computer end.

With all this attention over what's in the box, it's a pity there is no sliding privacy shutter on the camera. Instead, Trust provides a rather ham-fisted solution in the shape of an attachable piece of plastic with a lift-up section that can act as a privacy cover.

The Teza 4K Ultra HD Webcam is a plug-and-play device, appearing automatically in any video conferencing app that's opened. The 4K resolution means calls are clear and sharp, while the 74-degree field of view allowed me to move around at my desk and remain in frame, and the autofocus was very efficient. Colours are rendered nicely, and the automatic white balance meant that differences in light and shade were dealt with efficiently. I was pleased with the way the camera handled different lighting conditions in my home office, including the glare of light from a window to my left. Video is captured at 4K resolution, at 30 frames a second (fps).

The other key aspect of any webcam is audio. The Teza 4K Ultra HD Webcam has two microphones, and video call correspondents confirmed that they worked well enough. There's no mention of noise cancelling in the specifications, though.

Anyone still relying on a moderate-quality laptop camera might find the Trust Teza 4K Ultra HD Webcam a good upgrade. The camera's high resolution makes for good-quality video calls, and you'll find its positioning very flexible thanks to a sturdy on-monitor stand, bundled tripod and long USB cable. If video calls are now part of your working life, this could be a good investment at around £50 less than Logitech's premium Brio Ultra HD Pro.

