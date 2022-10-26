Turbo-boost your PC with this high-performance M.2 NVMe solid-state drive

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Need to give your PC a speed boost?
One of the best upgrades you can carry out is to swap out the storage drive for a faster drive (the other being to add more RAM, at least until you hit around 24GB or 32GB, after which the return on your investment diminishes dramatically, unless you have very specific workloads).
If your computer can be kitted out with an M.2 SSD (solid-state drive), then this is one of the best upgrades you can carry out. And one of the best M.2 SSDs out there is Lexar's Professional NM800 PRO with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD.
Yes, that's quite a name!
Not sure if your PC supports M.2 SSDs? I recommend checking the tech specs for your PC (specifically its motherboard), or alternatively you can download and install CPU-Z and use that software to check the specs of your PC.
Lexar is a brand that I totally trust when it comes to my storage needs. Whether it be SSDs or storage cards, I'm never disappointed by the quality, reliability, and performance.
And the NM800 PRO is no exception.
Built to support PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4, this drive is twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 SSDs, and a whopping up to 12 times faster than SATA SSDs.
This is a performance beast able to hit read speeds up to 7,500MBps, and write speeds up to 6,500MBps. I've tested the drive under a number of different conditions, and these claims translate into reality.
This is a fast drive (although do bear in mind that the 512GB version's write speeds are limited to 3,500MBps).
The addition of a heatsink means that the drive runs cool, which in turn means that it runs more reliably when pushed to the limits.
If you are looking for a fast, reliable storage drive to upgrade your PC, the Lexar Professional NM800 PRO with Heatsink M.2 SSD won't disappoint.