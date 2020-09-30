Twilio unveils new Microvisor IoT platform, Event Streams API

Twilio is introducing a bevy of platform additions timed to its virtual Signal 2020 conference that the company said are aimed at helping enterprises keep pace with digital transformation. The product updates -- which are also designed to move Twilio further into the enterprise -- include a new IoT platform for building connected services, a free video toolkit, a new mobile app for field workers, and a new API that's meant to break down customer data silos.

Twilio's new IoT platform is called Microvisor and it's entering private beta this week.

The platform includes a hypervisor software component that sits in a protected area within the microcontroller. This is the core of the solution, Twilio said, a hypervisor for the microcontroller. It manages the boot process, over the air upgrades, and cloud communications, whether through cellular, ethernet or WiFi.

The new video offering is called WebRTC Go, and it's described by Twilio as a toolkit that strips away the complexity of building real-time video applications on top of the traditional WebRTC framework. In a nutshell, the toolkit allows developers to create and launch one-to-one video applications without coding directly on WebRTC.

Meantime, Twilio's new mobile app is called Frontline and it's designed for the decentralized and remote workforce, the company said. The app routes incoming customer conversations from multiple channels including WhatsApp, SMS/MMS and web chat, to a single mobile app on an available field employee's personal device.

On the API front, Twilio is announcing Event Streams, also in private beta. The API aggregates data from all Twilio powered services, including Voice, SMS, Super SIM and TaskRouter, to enable real-time monitoring and reporting from a single view.

"Faced with an entirely new reality over the past six months, enterprises have been forced to accelerate their digital transformation plans to serve their customers," said Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson. "Many are turning to Twilio because the platform delivers three things that have become immediately essential - digital engagement, software agility and cloud scale.

We're excited to announce new products at SIGNAL that allow enterprises to build the solutions that will become the standard for customer engagement in the future."