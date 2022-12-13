Twitter Blue is back, and it's pricier for iPhone users

After its first botched launch, Twitter Blue is back. Twitter this week relaunched the opt-in, paid subscription service, which adds a blue checkmark to your account and providers access to special features.

The service costs $8 per month on the web and $11 per month on iOS. There's currently no Android version. Currently, new Twitter Blue subscriptions are only available on the web in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

Twitter initially launched Twitter Blue last month, after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the company and took it private. While blue checkmarks were previously used to demarcate verified accounts, Musk decided to offer them up to anyone willing to pay for them. However, the service was quickly suspended after users began abusing the new system by impersonating brands and high-profile user accounts, including that of Musk.

Now, Twitter will only dole out blue checkmarks to Twitter Blue subscribers who meet criteria, including having a "non-deceptive" account. Users who pay for the subscription will get access to other features immediately, including bookmark folders and a "top articles" shortcut to the most-shared articles in your network.

Twitter Blue subscribers who previously joined for $8 on iOS will be notified that their subscription will be automatically renewed for $11 per month unless they choose to cancel it.

Twitter is also piloting Twitter Blue for Business, which adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.