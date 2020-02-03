Twitter says an attacker used its API to match usernames to phone numbers

Special feature Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity Today's security threats have expanded in scope and seriousness. There can now be millions -- or even billions -- of dollars at risk when information security isn't handled properly. Read More

In a statement published today, Twitter disclosed a security incident during which an unknown attacker exploited the company's official API (Application Programming Interface) to match public usernames with users' phone numbers.

Twitter said the attack took place on December 24, 2019, and the attacker used a large network of fake accounts to exploit its API.

The company said it suspects that the attack came from a state-sponsored actor, a term used to described either government intelligence agencies, or third-party hacking groups that benefit from a government's backing.

"While we identified accounts located in a wide range of countries engaging in these behaviors, we observed a particularly high volume of requests coming from individual IP addresses located within Iran, Israel, and Malaysia," Twitter said.

"We are disclosing this out of an abundance of caution and as a matter of principle," the company added.

Twitter said it "immediately suspended these accounts" and continued to investigate the incident, which it finally disclosed today, as it learned more about what happened.

According to Twitter, the attackers used an API endpoint that allows new account holders to find people they know on Twitter. The API endpoint allows users to submit phone numbers and matches them to known Twitter accounts -- but only if Twitter users enabled an option in their settings section to allow phone number-based matching.

"People who did not have this setting enabled or do not have a phone number associated with their account were not exposed by this vulnerability," Twitter said.

The social network said it immediately made a number of changes to this endpoint after it detected the attack "so that it could no longer return specific account names in response to queries."