Twitter's company name is now X Corp., a move toward Musk's grand vision

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

If you have been keeping up with Elon Musk's many fixations, you may remember his advocating for the creation of an "everything app". A court filing reveals that he is one step closer to making that idea a reality.

A court document filed on April 4, 2023, reveals that Twitter, Inc has merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.

Also: The best Twitter alternatives

The document also reveals that X Corp.'s parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.:

Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists. X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp.

The merger has yet to be revealed to the public, despite Musk's grand plan to transform Twitter into "X" began way before he even acquired the platform.

When Musk was in negotiations for the purchase of Twitter, he tweeted about the possibility of turning Twitter into "X, the everything app."

The app would resemble WeChat or Grab in Asia, multi-faceted apps that serve as a one-stop shop for most users' needs.

That wasn't his first mention of the idea. Even months before, in May 2022, on the All-In podcast, Musk elaborated on the need for a super app that can assist with a variety of everyday applications.

Also: How to delete your Twitter account and protect your data, too

"If you're in China, you kind of live on WeChat," Musk said. "It does everything. It's sort of like Twitter, plus PayPal, plus a whole bunch of things all rolled into one, with a great interface. It's really an excellent app, and we don't have anything like that outside of China."

Replicating an app in the US that has WeChat's magnitude will be a daunting undertaking, but Musk is ready to take the plunge, as he has already taken the first step.